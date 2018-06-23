Dhadak title track trends at #four, crosses 22 million views

MUMBAI: There’s quite a buzz about newbies Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar grabbing eyeballs. They have captured attention on a wide scale, while Dhadak’s title track was already out and we can’t just get enough of it.

Click here to view the track:

The track sung by Ajay Gogavale and Shreya Ghoshal has quite immersed in the hearts of people, with music given by popular singer duo Ajay-Atul. Lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya who has given that essence of the region in which the song has been shot.

The song captures the right emotion, and showcases the sweet innocent love of the leads in Dhadak. No doubt the song has received those views and has completely deserves all the attention it needs.