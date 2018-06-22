RadioandMusic
News |  22 Jun 2018 13:08 |  By RnMTeam

XXXTentacion's girlfriend pregnant with his baby

MUMBAI: The girlfriend of XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed during an apparent robbery in Broward County in Florida in the US, is pregnant with the rapper's child, says the mother of the "Look at Me" singer.

The late Florida rapper, 20, was expecting a baby with his girlfriend, who remains unnamed, his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, revealed on Instagram on Thursday, reports people.com.

"He left us a final gift," Bernard wrote in the caption of a photo showcasing a sonogram.

According to a source, the baby is XXXTentacion's with his girlfriend at the time of his death, although it is unclear if he knew she was pregnant before he was shot, reports people.com.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot as he was leaving a motorsports dealership outside Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

On Wednesday, Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, was taken into custody by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, people.com confirmed. Detention records show he was charged with first-degree murder without premeditation, along with driving without a valid license and a probation violation for theft of a car.

Williams faced court Thursday where he was represented by a public defender but did not address the court. The judge ordered he be held without bond.

(Source:IANS)

XXXTentacion girlfriend Jahseh Onfroy Instagram Dedrick Devonshay Williams
