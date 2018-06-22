When you know it's a Rajkumar Hirani film you carry a lot of responsibility.: Lyricist Puneet Sharma

MUMBAI: Puneet Sharma, lyricist whose written for songs like Revolver Rani, Dobaara, Bareily Ki Barfi, Ribbon has now penned for songs in Sanju, an upcoming film.

“Raju Hirani sir heard about me and briefed me about the situation, while I wrote and presented the songs to him, to which he liked and we went forward with it. It was an amazing experience working with him and I enjoyed the entire process,” shared Puneet Sharma on his experience with Raju Hirani.

He further added, “When you know it’s a Rajkumar Hirani film you carry a lot of responsibility. You have to be very careful with your craft. Considering all the compositions and the situation of the song you have to write it. Also while I was penning for Sanju I got a few inputs and we had to develop it. For all of this it took us proper two months to complete the song.”