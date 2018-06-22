RadioandMusic
Singer Author Duo releases their first original song 'Ishq Akela'

MUMBAI: Aanchal Shrivastava, Bollywood playback singer & Anamika Mishra, renowned author together have launched their first original song Ishq Akela under Aanchal’s franchise ‘Yatra With Aanchal’.  Aanchal Shrivastava who debuted with Love Games's title track a Vikram Bhatt movie have teamed up with author  friend Anamika Mishra. Two friends working together can bring positive vibes. " We know each other for a very long time. When I moved to Mumbai, she was one of the first people I knew." Says Anamika. 

 "One day she heard the scratch track of the song and really liked it. Then I suggested her to take a day off work and we sat and brainstormed the whole day. And then this project happened" says Aanchal.

Anamika's shares her journey, "I kept seeing Aanchal planning Yatra Original for the longest time and working towards it. When I first heard her first scratch track for a brand she was working for, I was taken aback. She sounded like a dream in that song. I knew that my novel needed one Yatra Original and here we are. No one apart from this dear friend could have done this better I feel! I am glad to have collaborated with Aanchal for this very different idea and thought. This is more like celebration of our dreams and obviously, our friendship. More to come but for now, Ishq Akela it is!’ 

The song is musical narrative of the book. 

"When you hear the song, you would want to know about the book and if you have read the book, you will relate to what the ongoings of the song are. They are interconnected,” says Aanchal. The song has released today on Saavn, while the video will be out on Aanchal's yt channel on the 26th of the same month.  Lyrics are written by Aanchal and Anamika while song is composed and produced by Pranshu Jha who is a Mumbai based composer. The song features new comers from the Maxim City along with Aanchal’s band mates. After the release of the song on Saavn on the 22 June, it will also be available on other music platforms like Gaana, Itunes, Sportify, Amazon music etc.  

Aanchal says,"Music is what I breath and each day I think of a better way to share my music with music lovers. Yatra Original has not come to me over night, I planned it for over 3 yrs now. I have lost count of the number of weekends, I have spent identifying brands to collaborate and reaching out to them... Ishq Akela, being my first product will always be special and a collaboration with Anamika, my friend makes it all the more special."

The duo share their opinion on the current trend of Bollywood movies incorporating inde music. "Of course we are open to that. However, even if it doesn't happen, we are ok. We just very happy that this stage is achieved by us. We are just looking for positive response." 

The duo also confirmed the future plan, "More three songs for the same franchise is in offing."

