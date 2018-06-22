DJ Snake and Mercer's 'Let's Get Ill’ is sure to give you a 'party boost'

MUMBAI: Dj Snake’s and Mercer’s new track’s Let's Get Ill's lyrics which read ‘Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled, get out your seats, Let’s Get Ill’, surely gives you a party vibe.

Beats to this track will totally take you on a party trip with it’s feel and those bang on beats. A mood lifter track Let's Get Ill is sure to kick-start your weekend. Released today, the track is achieving a positive response with it’s YouTube views.

Click here to view the song:

So if you are awaiting for that one perfect song then Let's Get Ill is it.