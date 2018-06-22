RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jun 2018 19:27 |  By RnMTeam

Akon launches cryptocurrency to power youth entrepreneurship in Africa

MUMBAI: Singer Akon is launching his own ‘AKoin’ cryptocurrency in an effort to grow crypto-based apps in Africa to bring economic power back to the continent.

Akon, who is of Senegalese descent and has spent years running 'Lighting Africa' a project aimed at bringing solar power to African nations -- presented his plan for the digital cash currency at the the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, reports billboard.com.

With the cryptocurrency in place, Akon Crypto City a futuristic town being developed in 2,000 acres in Senegal would come to life. The city, gifted to Akon by President of Senegal Macky Sall would run entirely on AKoin and be within five minutes of a new international airport.

"I think that blockchain and crypto could be the saviour for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people and brings the security back into the currency system and also allows the people to utilise it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down," said Akon during a panel discussion.

Akon also mentioned running in the US presidential race in 2020 and his thoughts on rapper Kanye West as a candidate. 

"I actually really want Kanye to run. I'm going to go after Trump and Kanye will get offended because he likes Trump and he is going to go after me. Then I am going to go after Kanye and then Trump's going to get offended because he likes Kanye and he's going to go after me," he added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Akon Senegal Kanye West US presidential race cryptocurrency AKoin
Related news
News | 18 Jun 2018

Being good doesn't depend on religion or colour: Akon

MUMBAI: Popular American singer-rapper Akon says being a good person does not depend on the religion, colour and race but on how you treat others.

read more
News | 13 Jun 2018

Kanye West wants his music in 'Deadpool'

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West says he would happily clear the rights for his songs for the Deadpool films.

read more
News | 13 Jun 2018

Kanye West launches a campaign with nude Kim Kardashian lookalikes

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanye West continues to find inspiration in his wife Kim Kardashian West as he has launched a new campaign with the "nude" lookalikes of reality TV star.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2018

Kendall mocks Trump during a family feud with Kanye West

MUMBAI: The Keeping up With Kardashian edition of celebrity family feud got political when reality TV star Kendall Jenner cracked a joke about President Donald Trump, whom her brother-in-law Kanye West ardently supports.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2018

Kanye West celebrates b'day with cookies of his face

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West enjoyed a star-studded bash at his home here. His party had a mentalist, cookies of his face and a cake made of his latest album, Ye.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

Press Releases
9X Media collaborates with leading voices of India to create track to commemorate World Music Day

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating International World Music Day by launching a 9X Media original tread more

Press Releases
MTV Beats celebrates musical maestros of Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood music is a solace to everyone’s soul regardless of one’s age.read more

News
Radio City becomes the Most Influential Radio Network by Winning 64 Metals at the Prestigious National and International awards

Mumbai: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, once again demonstrated its prowess of being read more

top# 5 articles

1
Arjun and Momina are extremely practical, hardworking and committed: Vinit Thakkar

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals’ latest song, Aaya Na Tu has managed to strike the right chord with the audience. Featuring Arjun Kanungo and Pakistani...read more

2
World Music Day: Singers and Musicians share a message for fans

MUMBAI: It’s World Music Day, today and who could understand its essence better than our singers and musicians. So, on the occasion of this day,...read more

3
Akasa releases a Bhojpuri version of her hit pop single 'Thug Ranjha'

MUMBAI: The voice that is dominating club charts with the smash hit pop single Thug Ranjha- Akasa, will now be heard singing in Bhojpuri. On release...read more

4
Need to break myth that Bollywood songs is Indian music: Shilpa Rao

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao, who has sung a single Saanwariya for Drishyam Play an initiative to curate and promote fresh music from different parts...read more

5
Singer Author Duo releases their first original song 'Ishq Akela'

MUMBAI: Aanchal Shrivastava, Bollywood playback singer & Anamika Mishra, renowned author together have launched their first original song Ishq...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group