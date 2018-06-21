RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Jun 2018 18:22 |  By RnMTeam

World Music Day: Singers and Musicians share a message for fans

MUMBAI: It’s World Music Day, today and who could understand its essence better than our singers and musicians. So, on the occasion of this day, dedicated to global music, we have brought heartfelt messages from our Indian music clan for their global fans.

Arjun Kanungo

Music stands for passion, peace and creativity and these are all things we should try to achieve in life. I think World Music Day is just another day to appreciate the fact that we live in a country, which lets us pursue our artistic aspirations. I’m very grateful to be an Indian and living in a country that promotes art form.

Do nothing but listen to Arjun Kanungo songs on World Music Day. Celebrate it with me.

Clinton Cerejo

I think music is the most powerful force on the planet and music has the power to heal, to bring joy and also has the power to elevate one’s consciousness. So to all the fans that genuinely love music, let's bring good music back and everything in music that makes a difference that can take music to the level that it should be. Let's bring the good music back.

 I think if you can find a biopic about your favorite artist. For me there is a lovely film called round midnight and it’s about a sax player called Dexter Gordon and I would love people to watch the film it’s a beautiful film or any other film which is a biopic about a musician you love it’s the best way to pay tribute to your favorite artist or even read Quincy Jones’s  autobiography that’s the best way to celebrate world music day.

Meghdeep Bose

My message to all Young musicians/composers/producers is to strive to bring in great musicianship as much as possible. It would not only help the musician community grow but also to stay close knit.

In a world of computer-based recordings, musicians happen to stay out of touch for years together. I believe World Music Day celebrations can help people come together and celebrate these awesome souls. Wishing everyone a very happy World Music Day.

Alyssa Mendosa

Follow the things that resonate with you all things in life including music are based on resonance.

Introduce someone to something beautiful and new. Add to their memories. Happy World Music Day!!

Purva Mantri

Music to me is meditation. It brings enternal peace and does not have any boundaries. I wish let the music be an important driver for world peace.

My way, don’t think too much just enjoy the feel of being in music.

Priya Saraiya

Keep learning music. Music has the potential to make you a better person.

I am sure there will be many concerts and gigs happening in and around the city so please find time, buy the tickets and attend these shows. An artist is waiting somewhere for d good audience.

Hrishikesh Chury

Music is an inherent part of a Human Being and I believe that music connects you with the audience and makes the bond stronger.

Today is the time of recreation or rendition of new and old songs. So if you love to sing/ play music, try to recreate your favourite song in your style and also encourage others to do the same

Raaj Aashoo

If one likes to produce music then produce it the way you like be it Romantic or sad or a Party number, make it entertaining and one should feel relaxed listening to music after a tiresome day.

I believe that Music is power and create music or use it to entertain yourself. If you're feeling low at times use music to feel relaxed.

Murli Agarwal

Music relieves all the stress, if you feel lonely at times then do Listen to Music it will cheer you up.

As I said earlier, Music is a way one feels relieved from all the stress. So celebrate music as it's one of the best gift mankind has ever got.

Maat Baani

The language of Sur and Taal i.e. Music is that of our soul! Music expresses our emotions, feelings, and inspirations so beautifully! Everyone must learn at least one musical art form in their lifetime!

We would suggest you enrol yourself in workshops, classes, schools that teach music and dance of your choice. If you wanted to sing or play an instrument, today is the best day to start!

Ambili Menon

World Music Day is not one day of the year. Every single song you hear, every time you hum along to your favourite tune, every single time a song makes you smile, dance, rejoice - all of it is a celebration of music 365 days a year. But, taking out a day to pay homage to music as an art form is amazing. So the only message I want to give is - get out of your comfort zone and listen to more music - irrespective of the language or the genre. Don’t stick to just your favourite artists or sounds. Grow, explore, and share more music. It will always broaden your horizons.

Ah! Celebrate it every single day of your life. Every time you hear a song you love, get to know it. And by that I mean - there are so many unsung heroes who contribute to a song. Not just the singer or a Music Director. The lyricist, the music producer, the mix and master engineer, the musicians - these guys and so many others shape the song and make it sounds the way it does. Celebrate their contribution as well. 

Also, the best way to celebrate World Music Day is to meet a group of friends, jam or just put on some loud music and sing along to your favourite songs. Nothing beats that.

Ritu Agarwal

Everybody has that point in life where you hit a crossroad and you've had a bunch of bad days and there are different ways you can deal with it. I think music is something that connects with you more than anything else, and it can lift your mood instantly. Music is something that stays with you forever.

Audience appreciation is one of the major factors that every musician looks forward to. Apart from all the music that we consume in this hugely impacted digital time, I would urge all the people to go out, attend live concerts, explore diverse genres of cultural street music and support independent musicians.

Shraddha Sharma

Music in itself is a very beautiful language. It's a language that can connect two souls, that can spread love in ways one can't imagine. I'd only say pass this language onto as many people as possible.

Probably, listening to different genres, exploring new kinds of music, would be my idea of celebrating World Music Day.

Tags
Arjun Kanungo Purva Mantri Raaj Aashoo World Music Day Singers Murli Agarwal Shraddha Sharma Ambili menon Hrishikesh Chury Priya Priya Saraiya Clinton Cerejo Meghdeep Bose Alyssa Mendosa
Related news
News | 21 Jun 2018

Psychologist shares a 'To Do List' for World Music Day

MUMBAI: 'Music can make or break your day'- says Clinical psychologist Jenisha Shah. Which is true enough, in a few aspects it can touch your soul on other hand it can deviate your mind. To get a clear picture on this, we spoke to Clinical psychologist, working at Mpower.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2018

Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma releases yoga anthem on International Yoga Day

MUMBAI: It is often said that yoga is not an exercise, but a state of mind. The Bhagavad Gita describes it as a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. And santoor maestro Rahul Sharma's latest single Yug O' Vision proves that and much more. Watch video here :

read more
News | 21 Jun 2018

World Music Day: Dive into the history and cheers to the global music celebration

MUMBAI: How do you celebrate a celebration in itself? Maybe thinking of the same, the erstwhile Minister of Culture, France, Jack Lang first organised a festival in Paris 35 years ago.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2018

On World Music Day, singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's tips to singers

MUMBAI: Singing Legend Lata Mangeshkar doesn't listen to much of today's music. Not that she listens to her own songs either.

read more
News | 20 Jun 2018

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan debuts with Arjun Kanungo's 'Aaya Na Tu'

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan has debuted with VYRL Originals single, Aaya Na Tu that marks her first collaboration, with Indian singer, songwriter and music producer Arjun Kanungo and VYRL Originals. Watch the video here:

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

Press Releases
9X Media collaborates with leading voices of India to create track to commemorate World Music Day

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating International World Music Day by launching a 9X Media original tread more

Press Releases
MTV Beats celebrates musical maestros of Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood music is a solace to everyone’s soul regardless of one’s age.read more

News
Radio City becomes the Most Influential Radio Network by Winning 64 Metals at the Prestigious National and International awards

Mumbai: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, once again demonstrated its prowess of being read more

Press Releases
RED FM has the highest radio reach in Kerala

MUMBAI: RED FM has grabbed more than 35% of the market share among radio listeners in Kerala, asread more

top# 5 articles

1
This summer has a name 'Calypso' a new single from Luis fonsi ft. Stefflon Don

MUMBAI: After much anticipation, the award-winning artist Luis Fonsi is finally releasing today his brand new single titled Calypso,” ft. British -...read more

2
I didn't face challenges as a female rapper but I have faced challenges, being a female in this country: Dee MC

MUMBAI: The rapping and hip-hop scene is scene golden days in recent times. While we have grooved to hit raps by rappers like Badshah and Raftaar,...read more

3
I don't make fiction music. It's my journey, my observation and an independent boat of thought: M C Kaur

MUMBAI: India’s first female rapper M C Kaur, who believes that no genre can confine us, is all set to set the floor on fire at Artist Aloud’s ‘...read more

4
World Music Day: Singers and Musicians share a message for fans

MUMBAI: It’s World Music Day, today and who could understand its essence better than our singers and musicians. So, on the occasion of this day,...read more

5
World Music Day: Dive into the history and cheers to the global music celebration

MUMBAI: How do you celebrate a celebration in itself? Maybe thinking of the same, the erstwhile Minister of Culture, France, Jack Lang first...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group