Psychologist shares a 'To Do List' for World Music Day

MUMBAI: 'Music can make or break your day'- says Clinical psychologist Jenisha Shah. Which is true enough, in a few aspects it can touch your soul on other hand it can deviate your mind. To get a clear picture on this, we spoke to Clinical psychologist, working at Mpower. She said, “Different kinds of music genres tend to generate different kinds of emotions. Music has a deeper effect on us.”

While today it’s World Music Day today and who better than an expert to give us details on what one should really look forward to doing today.

For the same Jenisha has given us five tips on what we can look forward to doing on World Music Day.