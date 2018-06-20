MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform who celebrate the efforts of Independent musicians would be coming up with their music extravagance this World Music Day which falls on 21 June 2018. Artists Dee MC, Mumbai’s Finest, MC Kaur, Best Kept Secret to name a few would be performing at the event held in Mumbai. Among the artists who would slay with their bang on performances, we have Oorali band who spoke about their excitement about their upcoming performance in an exclusive chat interview with Radioandmusic.

They spoke about their collaboration with Artist Aloud. “When you are called to perform at World Music Day, then it’s definitely a beginning of a good collaboration. This is the first time we are collaborating with Artist Aloud. We believe we are not a band, which belongs to any genre. We need to be promoted as a band, who plays urban music,” said Oorali, the band.

The band further explained, “Our band has strong influences of a theatrical background. We have had constant interactions with theatre performances and drama making, which led to the formation of the band. It is going to be a different experience. We are strongly rooted in our culture which will be strongly evident in our performance at Artist Aloud’s music fest.”

Oorali band gave a gist on their performance, as they told, “We have planned a list of 20-25 songs. Also, we would make sure we are in sync with the place where we are performing. So the duration and layout of the performance would change with the place. “