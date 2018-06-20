The fact is no one has time to live, everyone is in a rush, which is 'destructing art': Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI: Irrespective of new voices, new systems and trends, some singers continue to rule the roost. Sukhwinder Singh is one such singer. Right from the chart-buster Chhaiya Chhaiya in Dil Se to Kar Har maidan fateh in much awaited Sanju, his unique voice quality has kept him on top of the game.

The singer has recently released a single after a gap of fourteen years. His last independent album was Nashaa in 2004, which had received thunderous applause. "After that the game and startegy changed. The artist had to pay music companies and I didn't fit in the game. My Bollywood career was and is rocking, so I focused on that."

Now the artist has come up with his new track Nachungi Saari Raat, " Its a peppy number. I am soon coming up with a romantic track."

He jokingly said, "Like initially cricket started with Test then came 50 overs format and now it's 20-20. Johny Lever joked, in few days it will just be the toss. Similarly, in music first there were eight to nine tracks in an Album, now the trend is of 'single'."

He blames the pace of life in general for these changes, "Everything is so aggressive and fast. We give it the name of 'Changes in society' or 'progress' and the stupid word 'modernity'. The fact stays that no one has time to live, everyone is in a rush, which is destructing art."

Of the current state he says, "We are technically sound, but there is one thing that is proving fatal for the vocalists specially. That is auto-tune. We got it from the West. But we forget that they use it as a special effect and use it rarely. In our country we are overusing it. Where we should be taking Sun bath which is natural, we are taking supplements. 90% of vocalists are at loss because of this."

But the National Award winner is excited about his future projects, " Very rarely do I wait for own song. I am very excited for my songs in Thugs of Hindostan and Zero. In fact I completed my song for Thugs of Hindostan's in flat 15 minutes. I am also singing for Abhishek Choubey's film. It's duet with Rekha Bhardwaj. It's an interesting number."

He further adds, "You can't say which song will take how much time. The song Bismill in Haider took 6 hours."

Sukhwinder Singh is all praises for Ajay-Atul, " Its when you work with composers like them, you know there is lot of talent in industry even today. The duo is so amazing, I think they will win Oscars one day."

Apart from Ajay-Atul, the singer loves Vishal Bhardwaj and Vikram who has composed Kar Har maidan fateh. "The song has received so much love and appreciation. Even when I spoke to Ranbir Kapoor he couldn't stop praising it."

On world music day, the singer has a promise for his fans, "I can't say for everyone, but I promise my fans that I will bring the best music for them always."