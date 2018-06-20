RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jun 2018 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Rick Ross hit with $2 mn judgment

MUMBAI: Hip-hop star Rick Ross has been asked to cough up $2 million in a trademark infringement case.

Independent rapper Raul Caiz sued Ross and his label heads at Def Jam Records and Universal Music Group in November 2015 for trademark infringement, unjust enrichment and misappropriation, claiming Ross began using his stage name Mastermind without his permission, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ross's sixth studio album is titled "Mastermind". According to the lawsuit, he has been referring to himself using the moniker since 2013. Caiz took issue with its use because he has been known as Mastermind for 17 years, during which he has had the name trademarked.

He was seeking $2 million in damages and an injunction to stop Ross from using the moniker, but Ross, 42, subsequently fired back with a countersuit and asked for Caiz's case to be dismissed.

In December 2016, a judge sided with Ross and tossed the case. Caiz's trademark was also cancelled after the judge ruled consumers would not immediately associate the term 'Mastermind' with him. But Caiz has now won an appeal and has been awarded his request for damages, according to a gossip portal Bossip.

Last week, a panel of appellate judges issued their opinion, reversed the judge's decision and awarded Caiz the $2 million. The judges said Ross's argument that the dictionary definition of "mastermind" includes a musician and said there was no need for him to use the word to describe himself.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Rick Ross Hip-hop star Raul Caiz Bossip Def Jam Records
Related news
News | 28 Mar 2018

American rapper Tyga to perform in Delhi

MUMBAI: Grammy nominated American rapper Tyga, who always wanted to tour in India, is set to debut in the country with a solo performance here on 20 April.Tyga will be bringing his world tour to promote his newly-released Kyoto album to India for a headlining show.

read more
News | 03 Mar 2018

Rapper Rick Ross hospitalised

MUMBAI: Hip-hop star Rick Ross was hospitalised after being taken ill at his Miami-area home, police said. Police and emergency teams were called to his home after he was "found unresponsive" according to a dispatch report filed by police, reported USA Today.

read more
News | 28 Nov 2016

Lil Wayne cancels SummerFall show

MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Wayne failed to attend his headline slot at the concert on the Caribbean island, where he was supposed to have joined acts such as Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and French Montana.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2016

Eminem Bhai & Pitbull Babu: Punjabi artist's desification of western musicians

MUMBAI: Social media has its perks; more so, if you’re a relatively unknown albeit talented artist hoping for that one breakthrough. Under self-made Facebook page ‘Rajwansh Art’, artist Aman Rajwansh re-imagined several western musicians (mostly, hip-hop) in Indian avatars.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2016

Beyonce praises Jay Z amid infidelity drama

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles has praised her husband Jay Z amid rumours that she sang about his infidelity on her latest album ‘Lemonade’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You just need 15 songs to drive your company, rest is your catalogue: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar recently revealed the secret behind driving a mread more

News
We have become a curator on Apple Music: Vijay Basrur Founder OK Listen

MUMBAI: OK Listen Founder Vijay Basrur, recently revealed that his company, OK Listen has turnedread more

News
Gaana is globally the only player to have integrated Voice Assistant Feature- Gaana.com CEO Prashan Agarwal
,

MUMBAI: In a market with strong competition and multiple players, Gaana has captured a wide subsread more

News
Tarun Katyal joins BIG FM as Business Head, Metros

MUMBAI: BIG FM in the process of increasing volume in building strategic partnerships has appoinread more

Press Releases
Radio City's Gig City Season 3, gears up to enthrall 6.7 cr Indians with a star-studded line-up

MUMBAI: Radio City, today announced the launch of Gig City Season 3, live multicity simread more

top# 5 articles

1
Arjun Kanungo's new single 'Aaya Na Tu' with VYRL captures the emotion of being left behind in Love

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and actor Arjun kKanungo have teamed up with acclaimed singer/songwriter Momina Mustehsan for a mid-tempo ballad titled,...read more

2
Kelly Clarkson will love her body 'no matter what'

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson, who has lost a lot of weight, believes in having a body-positive attitude.Clarkson says she had taken to a new "clean...read more

3
Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli shoot for 'High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar'

MUMBAI: Nation’s latest heartthrob Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli recently graced, High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar, a Jodi based dance reality show....read more

4
'Mere Sai' title track singer tries for 'Indian Idol'

MUMBAI: Pune-based Jaydeep Vaidya, the voice behind the title track of television show "Mere Sai", has auditioned for reality TV show Indian Idol....read more

5
Rick Ross hit with $2 mn judgment

MUMBAI: Hip-hop star Rick Ross has been asked to cough up $2 million in a trademark infringement case. Independent rapper Raul Caiz sued Ross and his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group