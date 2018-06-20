RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jun 2018 18:11 |  By RnMTeam

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan debuts with Arjun Kanungo's 'Aaya Na Tu'

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan has debuted with VYRL Originals single, Aaya Na Tu that marks her first collaboration, with Indian singer, songwriter and music producer Arjun Kanungo and VYRL Originals.

Watch the video here:

Commenting on her debut single, Momina Mustehsan added, “This is my first single, and the encouragement and support I got from the whole team was overwhelming. It was truly a pleasure being a part of this project alongside such a motivated, supportive and hardworking team.”

 “I have always been on Coke Studio. I have never planned on making music as my career, it just happened. But, then, I waited for a while until I got recognition, not just for being a face. So, after I  got the recognition, I wanted for other things I do, I decided to do more music and also Sajid bhai was very kind. Vinit and everyone at Universal connected me with Arjun. It was a good proposal,” she added.

On her experience of working with Arjun Kanungo, Momina further said, “I’m grateful to Arjun for sharing such an awesome song of his with me. He, along with the Universal team, instantly became friends more than colleagues. We had a good time and we ate a lot. We shared same jokes.”

On working with director Danny, Momina further said, “This was my first time playing a character for a video and Danny was an incredible director to work with. I don’t know how to act as I’m not an actor. But, Danny directed me in such way that it was so easy and I didn’t even realise that I played some character.”

To this, Arjun added, “The rooftop shot, was actually not planned, but became the main shot of the song. I think that’s all about Danny, who has done a great job.”

“We got ready for the rooftop shot in just five minutes,” Momina added.

On being asked if she wants to sing for Bollywood stars, Momina exclaimed, “I have sung for Bollywood in the past. I wouldn’t mind, but I don’t think that’s my goal. My goal is to have a great time happy and work with all of these people that I feel are great friends like everyone at Universal. I make music to just be happy.”

On Mumbai and Worli Sea link, Momina shared, “I was very much excited to come to Mumbai. My primary purpose was to eat and see the Worli Sea link. I made a list of restaurants and places because for me food is life.”

“The idea of what Mumbai looks like according to Momina was Bombay-Worli sea-link,” Arjun joked.

Momina rose to fame with her performance on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s  Afreen Afreen, where she performed with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. She had sung the song, Awari for the Bollywood film, Ek Villain, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

Produced by VYRL Originals, Aaya Na Tu is composed by Arjun Kanungo himself. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The song has garnered over two million views on YouTube.

