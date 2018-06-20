RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jun 2018 16:21 |  By RnMTeam

Michael Jackson Broadway musical in works

MUMBAI: A stage musical based on late King of Pop Michael Jackson's life is heading to Broadway.

The yet untitled show is being developed by executors of the Michael Jackson Estate and bosses at Columbia Live Stage, with a book written by Lynn Nottage, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon is set to direct the musical, which will feature many of Jackson's hits, including Smooth criminal and Thriller, and will premiere in 2020.

This is not the first stage show inspired by Jackson. Earlier, there was 'Michael Jackson', The Immortal World Tour and "Michael Jackson: One in 2011 and 2013 respectively. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
King of Pop Michael Jackson Christopher Wheeldon Lynn Nottage
Related news
News | 18 Jun 2018

Being good doesn't depend on religion or colour: Akon

MUMBAI: Popular American singer-rapper Akon says being a good person does not depend on the religion, colour and race but on how you treat others.

read more
News | 31 May 2018

Michael Jackson's estate sues Disney

MUMBAI: The estate of Michael Jackson has filed a copyright infringement suit against the Walt Disney Co, alleging that an ABC television special used the late singer’s songs and videos without permission.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2018

Dance to these songs this International Dance Day

MUMBAI: Commemorating the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, a distinguished choreographer and the creator of modern ballet; 29 April is celebrated as International Dance Day.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2018

Easier to be 'copycats' in Indian music scene

MUMBAI: John Mayer, Michael Jackson, Bryan Adams, George Michael or Ed Sheeran -- global singers' cover versions sell more than original work in Bollywood music dominated India, says Prabhtoj Singh - frontman/lead vocalist and guitarist of The Copycats band.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2017

Aaron Carter opens up about Michael Jackson's death

MUMBAI: Singer Aaron Carter has opened up about his friendship with late Michael Jackson and how he is determined to live despite getting down to the same weight as the King of Pop when he died.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi 98.3 starts operations in Srinagar!

MUMBAI: The hottest FM station, Mirchi 98.3, started operations in Srinagar today.read more

News
BookMyShow forays into international event ticketing with Tony Award winner The King and I

MUMBAI: BookMyShow today announced its entry into ticketing for events being held outside of Indread more

News
You just need 15 songs to drive your company, rest is your catalogue: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar recently revealed the secret behind driving a mread more

News
We have become a curator on Apple Music: Vijay Basrur Founder OK Listen

MUMBAI: OK Listen Founder Vijay Basrur, recently revealed that his company, OK Listen has turnedread more

News
Gaana is globally the only player to have integrated Voice Assistant Feature- Gaana.com CEO Prashan Agarwal
,

MUMBAI: In a market with strong competition and multiple players, Gaana has captured a wide subsread more

top# 5 articles

1
We are strongly rooted in our culture, which will be strongly evident in our performance at Artist Aloud's music fest: Oorali band

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform who celebrate the efforts of Independent musicians would be coming up with their music extravagance this World...read more

2
Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli shoot for 'High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar'

MUMBAI: Nation’s latest heartthrob Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli recently graced, High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar, a Jodi based dance reality show....read more

3
Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan debuts with Arjun Kanungo's 'Aaya Na Tu'

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan has debuted with VYRL Originals single, Aaya Na Tu that marks her first collaboration, with Indian singer,...read more

4
Prayag a confluence of Indian Classical Music features Rahul Deshpande and Ace flautist Rakesh Chaurasia

MUMBAI: Featuring Versatile Vocalist Rahul Deshpande and Ace flautist Rakesh Chaurasia.  In Thane at Gadkari Rangayatan on Sunday, 24 June 2018.read more

5
HRVY's single 'Hasta Luego' set to become one of 2018's hottest anthems

MUMBAI: Rising pop sensation HRVY released his brand new single 'Hasta Luego', a duet with Latin pop princess Malu, and is set to become one of 2018'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group