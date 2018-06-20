RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jun 2018 12:23 |  By RnMTeam

'Mere Sai' title track singer tries for 'Indian Idol'

MUMBAI: Pune-based Jaydeep Vaidya, the voice behind the title track of television show "Mere Sai", has auditioned for reality TV show Indian Idol. He hopes to become a finalist.

Vaidya had to undergo all the processes involved for the audition process and patiently waited for his turn to perform before the judges.

He said in a statement: "I have been a part of the Indian music industry since the past 15 years now, and have sung numerous songs. I have received a lot of appreciation from people all over for singing the title track of Mere Sai. It was a wonderful experience and a rare honour to get such an opportunity.

"With regards to my participation in Indian Idol, this is one of the biggest platforms in the country to showcase one's singing talent. I am extremely happy that I got to showcase my talent in front of such singing sensations of the country. I hope by Sai Baba's grace, I get selected and become one of the finalists on the show."

While Jaydeep is thrilled to be a part of the show, Abeer, who plays the lead role of Sai Baba in Mere Sai, is delighted for the singer.

"I often get a lot of calls and messages from fans that the title track of the show is mesmerising and soulful. I am really happy that people are noticing the power of Jaydeep's voice. We are sure that he will do wonders in life," Abeer said.

Indian Idol will soon return on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

Pune Indian Idol Sony Entertainment Television Jaydeep Vaidya Abeer Sai Baba
You just need 15 songs to drive your company, rest is your catalogue: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar recently revealed the secret behind driving a mread more

We have become a curator on Apple Music: Vijay Basrur Founder OK Listen

MUMBAI: OK Listen Founder Vijay Basrur, recently revealed that his company, OK Listen has turnedread more

Gaana is globally the only player to have integrated Voice Assistant Feature- Gaana.com CEO Prashan Agarwal
MUMBAI: In a market with strong competition and multiple players, Gaana has captured a wide subsread more

Tarun Katyal joins BIG FM as Business Head, Metros

MUMBAI: BIG FM in the process of increasing volume in building strategic partnerships has appoinread more

Radio City's Gig City Season 3, gears up to enthrall 6.7 cr Indians with a star-studded line-up

MUMBAI: Radio City, today announced the launch of Gig City Season 3, live multicity simread more

