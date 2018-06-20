RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jun 2018 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

A.R. Rahman appointed Sikkim government's brand ambassador

MUMBAI: Famed Indian composer and singer-songwriter A.R. Rahman has been appointed the brand ambassador of the Sikkim government, a senior minister said on Wednesday.

"We have appointed Rahman as the state government's brand ambassador for a year," Sikkim Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation and Commerce and Industries Ugen T Gyatso, told IANS over phone.

As the government's brand ambassador, Rahman would keep coming to the Himalayan state from time to time and promote it, said the Minister.

The 51-year-old music producer, who has in his kitty two Academy and two Grammy Awards, is now in Sikkim. "He will leave on Thursday," the Minister said.

In an official notification, Chief Secretary A.K. Srivastava said Rahman will promote and project the state's achievements nationally and globally.

Earlier this year, Rahman had been made Sikkim's brand ambassador of tourism and business.

Rahman is a widely awarded music personality and has worked in an array of international projects.

In 2010, Rahman was conferred the country's third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
AR Rahman Sikkim Ugen T Gyatso A.K. Srivastava civilian honour international projects
Related news
News | 13 Jun 2018

AR Rahman's authorised biography to be out in August

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman may have won international acclaim for his craft but the man himself remains a largely obscured figure. An upcoming authorised biography will shed light on his life and philosophy.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2018

Zayn Malik to entertain Indian fans in August

MUMBAI: British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik will arrive in India for a multi-city tour in August.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2018

Neeti Mohan recalls her onstage accident

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan says she has faced a lot of situations in her life, like an onstage accident which burnt her back.Neeti was speaking at MTV Beats and reminisced her struggles.

read more
News | 28 May 2018

If you don't have a song in a movie it doesn't get recognized: Ayaz Ismail

MUMBAI: USA based singer-composer Ayaz Ismail, has set the digital world on fire with two of his songs crossing a million views on YouTube. The first track is Wirrd sung by Javed Ali and his latest Ishq Zaat Meri that has been crooned by Shaan.

read more
News | 28 May 2018

A.R. Rahman composes a signature tune for Star Plus

MUMBAI: Star Plus which has taken on a fresh look and brand identity. A.R. Rahman has composed a signature tune for the channel with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt featuring in it.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi 98.3 starts operations in Srinagar!

MUMBAI: The hottest FM station, Mirchi 98.3, started operations in Srinagar today.read more

News
BookMyShow forays into international event ticketing with Tony Award winner The King and I

MUMBAI: BookMyShow today announced its entry into ticketing for events being held outside of Indread more

News
You just need 15 songs to drive your company, rest is your catalogue: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar recently revealed the secret behind driving a mread more

News
We have become a curator on Apple Music: Vijay Basrur Founder OK Listen

MUMBAI: OK Listen Founder Vijay Basrur, recently revealed that his company, OK Listen has turnedread more

News
Gaana is globally the only player to have integrated Voice Assistant Feature- Gaana.com CEO Prashan Agarwal
,

MUMBAI: In a market with strong competition and multiple players, Gaana has captured a wide subsread more

top# 5 articles

1
We are strongly rooted in our culture, which will be strongly evident in our performance at Artist Aloud's music fest: Oorali band

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform who celebrate the efforts of Independent musicians would be coming up with their music extravagance this World...read more

2
Michael Jackson Broadway musical in works

MUMBAI: A stage musical based on late King of Pop Michael Jackson's life is heading to Broadway.The yet untitled show is being developed by...read more

3
Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli shoot for 'High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar'

MUMBAI: Nation’s latest heartthrob Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli recently graced, High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar, a Jodi based dance reality show....read more

4
Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan debuts with Arjun Kanungo's 'Aaya Na Tu'

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan has debuted with VYRL Originals single, Aaya Na Tu that marks her first collaboration, with Indian singer,...read more

5
Prayag a confluence of Indian Classical Music features Rahul Deshpande and Ace flautist Rakesh Chaurasia

MUMBAI: Featuring Versatile Vocalist Rahul Deshpande and Ace flautist Rakesh Chaurasia.  In Thane at Gadkari Rangayatan on Sunday, 24 June 2018.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group