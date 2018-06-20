A.R. Rahman appointed Sikkim government's brand ambassador

MUMBAI: Famed Indian composer and singer-songwriter A.R. Rahman has been appointed the brand ambassador of the Sikkim government, a senior minister said on Wednesday.



"We have appointed Rahman as the state government's brand ambassador for a year," Sikkim Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation and Commerce and Industries Ugen T Gyatso, told IANS over phone.



As the government's brand ambassador, Rahman would keep coming to the Himalayan state from time to time and promote it, said the Minister.



The 51-year-old music producer, who has in his kitty two Academy and two Grammy Awards, is now in Sikkim. "He will leave on Thursday," the Minister said.



In an official notification, Chief Secretary A.K. Srivastava said Rahman will promote and project the state's achievements nationally and globally.



Earlier this year, Rahman had been made Sikkim's brand ambassador of tourism and business.



Rahman is a widely awarded music personality and has worked in an array of international projects.



In 2010, Rahman was conferred the country's third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan.

