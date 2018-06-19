RadioandMusic
News |  19 Jun 2018 18:35 |  By RnMTeam

Zayn Malik considering running for political office in US

MUMBAI: After migrating from the UK to California, British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik is loving life in the US so much that he is considering running for office in his adopted country one day.

During an interview with GQ magazine, the 25-year-old said that he was "a bit shocked" at first by the friendliness of Americans, and feels the country is being "misrepresented across the globe", reports dailymail.co.uk.

The former One Direction star said, "No matter what colour, what gender, what sexuality, what class - none of that matters here. People genuinely want to know you for who you are. And that's how America should be represented across the world."

Asked if he would consider running for office himself, he responded: "Maybe. It would be cool. I feel like it's a beautiful place."

After leaving One Direction in 2015, Zayn moved to Los Angeles and then to New York.

(Source: IANS)

