News |  19 Jun 2018 12:36 |  By RnMTeam

Rapping is not taken seriously in India: Badshah

MUMBAI: Rapper and music composer Badshah, who is excited about his new reality show Dil Hai Hindustani, says that rapping is not taken seriously in India as an art form.

Badshah was interacting with the media at the launch of Star Plus channel's forthcoming reality show along with singer Sunidhi Chauhan on Monday.

Badshah, who has delivered some chart-busting rap songs like Chull, Saturday Saturday and most recent Tareefan is eager to spread awareness about rap as an art form. 

Talking about it, he said: "Rapping along with dance and stand-up comedy is not taken seriously as an art form in India and this misconception should change."

"That is one of the main reasons why I have chosen to be a judge on the show. But apart from that, I'm here to have fun as well, and have a better connection with the audience," he added.

The rapper is also gearing up to produce Bollywood and Punjabi movies and also launching a web series soon through his production house.

Talking about the future of the digital platform, Badshah said, "I think it (digital media) is the future, so it's very important for any production house right now to concentrate on digital media."

Sunidhi and Badshah will be judging the second season of the reality show Dil Hai Hindustani, along with Bollywood singer and composer Pritam. 

The show, which first aired in January 2017, provides a platform for people from all over the world and of varying age groups to showcase their talent in Indian music.

(Source: IANS)

