RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jun 2018 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli shoot for 'High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar'

MUMBAI: Nation’s latest heartthrob Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli recently graced, High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar, a Jodi based dance reality show.

Revealing about the same, Neha’s brother, Tony Kakkar said, “Neha and Himansh attended High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar on the occasion of the Dosti Special episode, whose shooting happened yesterday. The makers believed that both of them are good friends. I talked to Neha and Himansh about it, post the shoot, and both told that they enjoyed being on the show.”

The episode is yet-tobe-telecasted. “I’m looking forward to watching the episode,” Tony further added.

Rumoured to be in a relationship, Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli’s chemistry was loved by all in Neha’s single, Oh Humsafar, featuring both.

High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar is a dance reality show, produced by Zee Company’s &TV and has judges like Ahmed Khan, Salman Yusuf Khan and Bollywood actress Esha Gupta on the jury panel.

Tags
Neha Kakkar Himansh Kohli Tony Kakkar &TV Oh Humsafar Esha Gupta Ahmed Khan
Related news
News | 13 Jun 2018

Sonu Kakkar collaborates with Sonu Nigam on new single

MUMBAI: The eldest of the Kakkar’s, Sonu has collaborated with Sonu Nigam on her latest single Dil Ko Sukoon. Yes, both the Sonu’s have come together and the song will be releasing soon.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2018

Akasa hopes to be as successful as Neha Kakkar, Monali

MUMBAI: Akasa Singh, best known for singing the foot-tapping number, Kheech Meri Photo, is riding high on the success of her debut pop single, Thug Ranjha.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2018

We just can't get over these Neha Kakkar songs

MUMBAI: It’s Neha Kakkar’s birthday today. Known for her sensual and bold style of singing, babli Neha Kakkar is one of the top singers in the country today.

read more
News | 25 May 2018

Indian Idol is back, auditions to be held in Mumbai

MUMBAI: India’s most loved platform Indian Idol is all set to make a comeback on Sony Entertainment Television with its next edition. The show, in the past, has had unique singing talents and given music industry some of the best singing sensations.

read more
News | 23 May 2018

Our team was keen to work on a single with Jubin Nautiyal: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: T-Series Chairman Bhushan Kumar and his music label’s wait to work with Jubin Nautiyal is finally over. Jubin’s first single with T-Series, Humnava Mere is out.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You just need 15 songs to drive your company, rest is your catalogue: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar recently revealed the secret behind driving a mread more

News
We have become a curator on Apple Music: Vijay Basrur Founder OK Listen

MUMBAI: OK Listen Founder Vijay Basrur, recently revealed that his company, OK Listen has turnedread more

News
Gaana is globally the only player to have integrated Voice Assistant Feature- Gaana.com CEO Prashan Agarwal
,

MUMBAI: In a market with strong competition and multiple players, Gaana has captured a wide subsread more

News
Tarun Katyal joins BIG FM as Business Head, Metros

MUMBAI: BIG FM in the process of increasing volume in building strategic partnerships has appoinread more

Press Releases
Radio City's Gig City Season 3, gears up to enthrall 6.7 cr Indians with a star-studded line-up

MUMBAI: Radio City, today announced the launch of Gig City Season 3, live multicity simread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli shoot for 'High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar'

MUMBAI: Nation’s latest heartthrob Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli recently graced, High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar, a Jodi based dance reality show....read more

2
Ikka dropped his new single 'Dope Ladka'

MUMBAI: Indian singer-rapper Ankit Singh Patial, popularly known as Ikka, dropped his latest hip-hop Hindi single Dope Ladka. Music composed by...read more

3
At the time of Rapper XXXTentacion death he was awaiting trial for a domestic violence incident

MUMBAI: Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed during an apparent robbery in Broward County in Florida in the US, police said.The 20-year-old,...read more

4
Honoured to spread Moroccan music, dance in India: Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Model-turned-actress Nora Fatehi, who has danced for Arabic-Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarreds number Ghazali, says it has been an honour for...read more

5
Dr. Dre making a movie about Marvin Gaye

MUMBAI: Rapper Dr. Dre is working on a movie about the late singer Marvin Gaye.The rapper, whose film credits include 2015's "Straight Outta Compton...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group