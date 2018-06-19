Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli shoot for 'High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar'

MUMBAI: Nation’s latest heartthrob Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli recently graced, High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar, a Jodi based dance reality show.

Revealing about the same, Neha’s brother, Tony Kakkar said, “Neha and Himansh attended High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar on the occasion of the Dosti Special episode, whose shooting happened yesterday. The makers believed that both of them are good friends. I talked to Neha and Himansh about it, post the shoot, and both told that they enjoyed being on the show.”

The episode is yet-tobe-telecasted. “I’m looking forward to watching the episode,” Tony further added.

Rumoured to be in a relationship, Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli’s chemistry was loved by all in Neha’s single, Oh Humsafar, featuring both.

High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar is a dance reality show, produced by Zee Company’s &TV and has judges like Ahmed Khan, Salman Yusuf Khan and Bollywood actress Esha Gupta on the jury panel.