News |  19 Jun 2018 12:57 |  By RnMTeam

Honoured to spread Moroccan music, dance in India: Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Model-turned-actress Nora Fatehi, who has danced for Arabic-Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarreds number Ghazali, says it has been an honour for her to spread Moroccan music and dance in India.

"Everytime I put a dance video out on social media, my fans love it and the reaction I get online is mind blowing. This time I have put a lot of effort in the production and choreography of the video. I wanted to make sure that when one watches this video, they watch it with a huge smile on their face, they should feel happy, they should get up from their seats and shake a leg," Nora said in a statement.

The song, which showcases elements from Moroccan, Indian and Arabic cultures, was released last week. The video also shows some children dancing with Nora.

"Anybody who has seen this video has said it's visually stunning and the children are just brilliant. It was a life-changing experience shooting with the children from the orphanage and they are still humming the song and doing the dance moves in my absence," she said. 

Nora added, "It is an honour to be spreading Moroccan music and dance in India while integrating some of my favourite things about India including the beautiful talented carefree children, who just light up the screen the minute they start dancing."

On the work front, Nora is currently seen on MTV's Dating in the Dark and will soon be seen in the recreation of Sushmita Sen's iconic song Dilbar for Milap Zaveri's upcoming film Satyamev Jayate.

(Source: IANS)

