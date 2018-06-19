Female Rappers to be a part of Mumbai's Finest at Artist Aloud's 'World Music Day Festival'

MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music to be celebrated on 21 June, Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is back with the third season of its much-awaited musical gala, ‘World Music Day Festival’ in association with Hard Rock Café.

The fest showcases music and artistes of different genres and streams. One of genre to be presented is Hip-Hop style. While hip hop is integrated in Bollywood or pop music, pure form of Hip Hop is rarely seen in India. Mumbai’s Finest is group that is known for the best hip hop talent in town and possibly India.

The leader of pack, Ace is ecstatic about the fest, as he says, “It is amazing that an entire night is dedicated to home-grown music. Such initiatives bring the best of the talent.”

“This time we have two female rappers, which is rarely seen in India. And I think its great for the feminist movement” adds Ace gleefully.

The Hip Hop movement is slowly but steadily taking momentum in India. Considering a full-fledged motion picture Gully Boy being made about it. “I too am a part of Gully Boy. Trending of Hip Hop is a dream come true.”

The two female rappers, Dee MC & MC Manmeet Kaur would be a part of Mumbai’s Finest, “DMC is originally from Mumbai itself, while MC is originally from Chandigarh and now settled in Goa. Both of them were also a part of a recently held International Women’s Federation. Eventually, what works about any music is how well it connects with larger audience and that’s there with two of them. Both of them are true to the roots, which is the first thing we noticed and liked.”

Ace shares his medium to propagate Hip Hop, “We need to build a community and host events, workshops to create awareness about this genre.”