News |  19 Jun 2018 12:41 |  By RnMTeam

Dr. Dre making a movie about Marvin Gaye

MUMBAI: Rapper Dr. Dre is working on a movie about the late singer Marvin Gaye.

The rapper, whose film credits include 2015's "Straight Outta Compton," on which he served as producer, is in the early stages of getting the project off the ground. Rights to use Gaye's music have been secured, according to sources, reports variety.com. 

There have been multiple attempts to give Gaye the biopic treatment. The soul singer behind such hits as "What's going on", "Sexual healing" and "Let's get it on" became one of Motown's most successful artistes before he was fatally shot in 1984 at the age 44 by his father following a family dispute in their Los Angeles home. 

F. Gary Gray, Cameron Crowe, James Gandolfini, Scott Rudin and actors including Jesse L. Martin and Lenny Kravitz all have tried to bring Gaye's story to the screen. But until now, none had been authorised by Gaye's family.

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, the hip-hop legend, has dabbled in feature projects both in front of the camera, in films like "Training Day" and "Car Wash," as well as producing. 

(Source: IANS)

