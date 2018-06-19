RadioandMusic
Chart-topping rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida

MUMBAI: US rapper XXXTentacion, who shot to fame with consecutive hit albums, has been killed aged 20.

He was reportedly shopping for a motorcycle in south Florida when a gunman opened fire on his vehicle, reported BBC.

Police in Broward County said XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

He was often described as one of rap's most controversial artists and was facing domestic violence charges.

A witness told celebrity news website TMZ that multiple shots rang out outside the motorcycle dealership.

(Source: IANS)

