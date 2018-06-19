RadioandMusic
News |  19 Jun 2018 16:48

Artist Aloud reveals Best Kept Secret to Pune for World Music Festival

MUMBAI: The third season of Artist Aloud’s much awaited fest ‘World Músic Day Festival’ is round the corner and there is quite a buzz about it. While Artiste Aloud that is a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music and they doing it in association with Hard Rock Café in multiple cities.

For Pune, the initiative brings forth a unique band called, Best Kept Secret. A band formed accidental of four relatively strangers, is going places in a shot span of time. Behram Singanporia, the singer of the band, is trained pilot. However, currently, he just happy with his musical career taking off, “We travel 20-30 cities for our concerts round the year. It has a consuming career. I find it difficult to find a balance for both. Therefore, I am currently focusing on music” says Behram as he is Goa for a gig.

Behram is excited about the band performance for Artist Aloud’s World Music Day Festival. “We are very excited as we perform in Pune after a gap of 6-7 months. We are waiting to present our music to Pune audience.”

In fact the band has created a new track which they are going to present the first time in Pune. The lead singer divulges, “The track is named You and I.” Beyond that the details are kept as best kept secret.

Behram shares his observation about the initiative, “It’s a great initiative, because in a day and age of DJ music, Artist Aloud is actually taking efforts to keep live music alive. I think it’s a big thing and we need such more platforms to showcase our art and music.”

The band that deals with electric pop genre, is a four-member band with Behram on lead vocals, Hemanth – Guitars, Abhilash – Drums, George for lyrics. The Bangalore based band has lot of things in offing, “Apart from other things, our band is all set to perform in Germany this year, which is a big thing for us. We were thrilled when the organisers there told us that audience in Germany enjoys our music. We really didn’t know that our music is played and enjoyed internationally so much.”

