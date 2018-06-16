RadioandMusic
News |  16 Jun 2018 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

The Dharavi Project kids grab eyeballs at MTV Music Inc

MUMBAI: The talented kids of The Dharavi Project put up a fabulous show at the recently held MTV Music Inc.

Qyuki Digital Media Co-founder and MD Samir Bangara said, “There is an amazing talent in Dharavi. The kids of Dharavi are not pretending to be Eminem but they are doing their stuff.”

Speaking on behalf of the team, Qyuki Digital Program coordinator Raju Sayyed said, “We have Gujarati and Marathi rappers. We also have the youngest breaker in the world, Sonali. She is just six years old. Our idea is to change the perception that kids from Dharavi are a low category. They are extremely talented and have lots to offer. Also, keeping these kids indulged in these activities will keep them away from wrongdoings.”

The school teaches beatboxing, B-boying, rapping and graffiti taught by personal instructors. In the performance, they blended languages from different regions of India-Marathi, Telugu along with Hindi and Indian culture with hip-hop.

The Dharavi Project was launched in 2015 with an objective of identifying and grooming talented kids from the lanes of Dharavi, whose image is shabby in the minds of people. It is a venture by Universal Music and Qyuki Digital Media.

The group also had the fortune of meeting Armaan Malik and Clinton Cerejo at the event.

