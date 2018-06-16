RadioandMusic
News |  16 Jun 2018 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

One must have an ear for music: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: T-Series managing director, Bhushan Kumar, who graced MTV Music Inc, day 2 panel, revealed that having a good ear for music is important.

Speaking about the same, Bhushan said, “One must have an ear for music and I’m fortunate to have been gifted with one owing to my father. My father, Gulshan Kumar was very passionate about music and his ear for music was remarkable.”

“The kind of passion and conviction he had towards music, everyone belonging to his era, is aware of the same,” he further added.

Kumar was accompanied by his wife Divya Khosla Kumar, who was a part of the audience, who graced the conference.

On being asked, if his wife Divya also has an ear for music, Bhushan said, “I keep on testing people for checking their music taste. I also did the same for my wife. While she was working on her debut film as a director, I saw that she was bang on when it came to the selection of songs. This is how I learnt that she has an ear for music.”

Bhushan was speaking during the panel, ‘Bollywood: How Right Music Drives Box-Office Sales And Audiences’, which was conducted by Viacom18 COO Raj Nayak.

