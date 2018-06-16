RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Jun 2018 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

I won't do crowdfunding: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who recently attended the first-ever conference on music and business, MTV Music Inc, revealed that he won’t do crowdfunding, but appreciated the ones who have opted for it.

The singer was a part of the ‘Fan Engagement and Direct-2-Consumers Strategies panel’, who had other members like Qyuki Digital Media Co-founder and MD Samir Bangara, Lynk Founder Yvan Boudillet, Smule India Country Head, Illusion Audio Owner and Producer Keshav Dhar and Governance Managing Director Kailash Adhikari. The members discussed strategies of fan engagement on the panel.

One of the panelist and Illusion Audio Owner Producer and Multi-Instrumentalist Keshav Dhar revealed how he used the technique of crowdfunding for his company.

On being asked if he would also make use of crowdfunding, Armaan said during the conference, “I don’t think I would do crowdfunding as I’m blessed enough to come up with shows and video and have a fantastic team that supports me.”

“I would congratulate Keshav because it is really brave to do something like that because indie music is not consumed enough when compared to Bollywood. I’m really happy that it happened for you owing to crowdfunding,” he said as he greeted Dhar on his bold step.

Armaan, who is the first Indian artist to collaborate with Smule, also spoke about the social music platform on the occasion. He said, “I was aware of Smule as an app, but had never used it before collaboration.”

Tags
Armaan Malik crowdfunding Samir Bangara Qyuki Digital Media Yvan Boudilt Lynk Smule Saurabh Sharma Illusion Audio Kailash Adhikari Keshav Dhar Music Apps
Related news
News | 16 Jun 2018

The Dharavi Project kids grab eyeballs at MTV Music Inc

MUMBAI: The talented kids of The Dharavi Project put up a fabulous show at the recently held MTV Music Inc.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2018

Singing for live audience is always special: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, set to perform at the GIGCity- Season 3, a live multicity simulcast concert on the radio, says performing for a live audience is an experience like no other.

read more
News | 13 Jun 2018

The indie scene is suppressed in India by Bollywood: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who was present at the Music Inc Forum, spoke about independent music and how Bollywood has overshadowed it.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2018

Sukhwinder, Monali to take their gigs to audience's homes

MUMBAI: Popular singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, Monali Thakur and Armaan Malik will sing to audiences in the comfort of their homes through radio. After two editions, Radio City's property "Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahaan" will soon return with another one.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2018

Armaan Malik buys iPhone 8, supports HIV cause

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who recently bought a brand new red iPhone 8, actually ended up contributing for HIV cause.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tarun Katyal joins BIG FM as Business Head, Metros

MUMBAI: BIG FM in the process of increasing volume in building strategic partnerships has appoinread more

Press Releases
Radio City's Gig City Season 3, gears up to enthrall 6.7 cr Indians with a star-studded line-up

MUMBAI: Radio City, today announced the launch of Gig City Season 3, live multicity simread more

News
BARC Week 23: Mastiii returns to the number one position
, ,

MUMBAI: In Week 23 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), (U+R) India, Mastiii returned read more

News
RAM Week 20-21: Stations maintain their positions

MUMBAI: In RAM week 20 and 21, Fever FM topped the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi at 6.49 and 4read more

Press Releases
PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was onceread more

top# 5 articles

1
One must have an ear for music: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: T-Series managing director, Bhushan Kumar, who graced MTV Music Inc, day 2 panel, revealed that having a good ear for music is important....read more

2
Martin Garrix releases 'Ocean' featuring Khalid

MUMBAI: A tweet back in October led to some rumours about a possible collaboration between Martin Garrix and Khalid, and today their highly...read more

3
Formula E's dance music superstar EJ releases 'Slipstream' on top-tier Garuda Label

MUMBAI: Having quickly accelerated through the dance music ranks with releases on some of the world’s biggest in dance music, EJ, the exclusive and...read more

4
Salim-Sulaiman release 'Padharo Mawla' on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

MUMBAI: Salim-Sulaiman’s newest devotional song, Padharo Mawla was dropped online, yesterday. Composed by Salim-Sulaiman, the song features Ustad...read more

5
I won't do crowdfunding: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who recently attended the first-ever conference on music and business, MTV Music Inc, revealed that he won’t do crowdfunding,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group