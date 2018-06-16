I won't do crowdfunding: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who recently attended the first-ever conference on music and business, MTV Music Inc, revealed that he won’t do crowdfunding, but appreciated the ones who have opted for it.

The singer was a part of the ‘Fan Engagement and Direct-2-Consumers Strategies panel’, who had other members like Qyuki Digital Media Co-founder and MD Samir Bangara, Lynk Founder Yvan Boudillet, Smule India Country Head, Illusion Audio Owner and Producer Keshav Dhar and Governance Managing Director Kailash Adhikari. The members discussed strategies of fan engagement on the panel.

One of the panelist and Illusion Audio Owner Producer and Multi-Instrumentalist Keshav Dhar revealed how he used the technique of crowdfunding for his company.

On being asked if he would also make use of crowdfunding, Armaan said during the conference, “I don’t think I would do crowdfunding as I’m blessed enough to come up with shows and video and have a fantastic team that supports me.”

“I would congratulate Keshav because it is really brave to do something like that because indie music is not consumed enough when compared to Bollywood. I’m really happy that it happened for you owing to crowdfunding,” he said as he greeted Dhar on his bold step.

Armaan, who is the first Indian artist to collaborate with Smule, also spoke about the social music platform on the occasion. He said, “I was aware of Smule as an app, but had never used it before collaboration.”