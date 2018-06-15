RadioandMusic
News |  15 Jun 2018 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

Salim-Sulaiman release 'Padharo Mawla' on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

MUMBAI: Salim-Sulaiman’s newest devotional song, Padharo Mawla was dropped online, yesterday. Composed by Salim-Sulaiman, the song features Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Vipul Mehta and Raj Pandit.

Speaking about the song, Salim Merchant said, "It’s a devotional song, we have released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. It is actually a dedication to our spiritual leader, his highness, Aga Khan on his diamond jubilee. We have done a devotional song in his praise.”

Watch the video here:

The lyrics of the song by Kamal Haji have a mix of both Urdu and English, which the singers have done justice to. The music score by Salm-Sulaiman adds to the devotional feel of, Padharo Mawla. With the help of guitars, Indian percussion, Bass, Rabab, Oud, Mandolin, Piano and both Indian and Ney Flute, the music composers have created a melody that not only touches your heart but also makes you hum the devotional song.

“No more songs this year as I just do one devotional song in a year for Eid,” said Salim, who along with his brother, Sulaiman Merchant, has earlier crooned devotional songs like Bismillah amongst others.

