editorial
News |  15 Jun 2018 15:42 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Divine creates song for Netflix project

MUMBAI: Rapper Divine's track Kaam 25, which he has created for Netflix’s Indian original series Sacred Games, talks about the dark side of Mumbai where politics, crime and passion meet at crossroads.

"Kaam 25 has been one of the best projects to work on as it revolves around Mumbai and from a songwriting point of view, it was quite interesting as well," Divine said in a statement to IANS. 

The eight-episode thriller, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte.

"I've been a fan of all the actors involved in the show, and also of the directors, so it was pretty cool to be asked to do something for Sacred Games," he said.

Since the series has been written with Mumbai as the backdrop, the rapper has spoken about the city to reflect the reality. 

"I've talked about the good and not-so-good experiences in the city. Despite everything, it's my city, my home and everything that I know I've learnt from this city," he said.

(Source: IANS)

