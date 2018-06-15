Miley Cyrus defends Selena Gomez over 'ugly' comments
MUMBAI: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has slammed designer Stefano Gabbana after he criticised singer-actress Selena Gomez's appearance.
Cyrus shared her opinion in the comments section of one fan account, where she called the Dolce & Gabbana figure a "d*** head" whose comments were "total bull s***", reports dailymail.co.uk.
Cyrus made her comments on a photograph from a fan account on Instagram which showed the stars back during their early Disney days.
Underneath the image, the pop star voiced her support for the singer, writing: "Well what that d*** head said (if it's true) is f***ing false and total bull s***. 'She's fine as f***."
This isn't the Hannah Montana star's first bout with the brand that she previously called out for its stance on IVF and gay parenting.
(Source: IANS)