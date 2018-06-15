'Captain Marvel' to be scored by female composer

MUMBAI: Music composer Pinar Toprak is on board to work on the superhero movie, Captain Marvel, scheduled to release in March 2019.

Toprak, who penned additional music for the DC film, Justice League, is the first female composer to score a major comic-book movie, reports variety.com.

Captain Marvel also happens to be about a female superhero, played by Brie Larson.

Toprak said in a social media post, "It's an incredible honour to be a part of the Marvel Universe. I have so many people to thank for helping me on this journey but first and foremost, my incredible agents Laura Engel and Richard Kraft for believing in me from day one."

Thanking directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, she said, "I thank them for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime." Besides, she also thanked Marvel music supervisor Dave Jordan.

(Source: IANS)