News |  15 Jun 2018 12:17 |  By RnMTeam

'Bang Bang' about everyone who struggles and wins: Akash Dadlani

MUMBAI: Akash Dadlani, who became popular through Bigg Boss 11, is all geared up for his first music video, Bang Bang. He says it tells the story of everyone who goes through a struggle and emerges a winner.

Akash, who is also known as A-Cash, recently said, "The Bang Bang song is a fun anthem. It's a track where everyone can groove and the song tells my story and the story of everyone who struggles and becomes a winner."

The rapper is super excited about his new project along with Mista Baaz and Priyan.

"It's my first song and a special one. So I didn't take a chance and met many music producers before I zeroed down to hit machine Mista Baaz from Punjab, who has given hits like 3 Peg and Expert Jatt.

The video is shot with college students and stunt bikers. Its poster released on Thursday and the official teaser will be out on 22 June 2018, before the song comes out on 4 July, next month.

(Source: IANS)

Akash Dadlani Bigg Boss 11 Bang Bang music videos 3 Peg A-Cash
