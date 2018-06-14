RadioandMusic
News |  14 Jun 2018

Stefano Gabbana thinks Selena Gomez is 'ugly'

MUMBAI: Italian designer Stefano Gabbana has made headlines in the past for his public feuds and controversial comments, called actress Selena Gomez "ugly" on social media.

The designer posted a collage of five red dresses worn by Gomez on Instagram and commented on it, calling her ugly, reports hollywoordreporter.com.

"È proprio brutta (She is really ugly)" Gabbana commented on the photograph.

Gabbana also responded to a user's comment, agreeing that Gomez "looks like a pomeranian dog" and seemed to find the insult really funny.

Gomez's fans were not happy with Gabbana's comments and were quick to defend the performer, calling the designer's behaviour "disgusting" and "disrespectful" and shamed him for online bullying.

This isn't the first time Gabanna has commented rudely. Most recently, he came under fire for commenting on a photograph of model Kate Moss wearing a black Saint Laurent romper, by simply writing, "No".

In the past, Gabanna has been in a feud with pop star Miley Cyrus and her brother Braison after Cyrus publicly announced she did not agree with his company's politics.

(Source: IANS)

