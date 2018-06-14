RadioandMusic
Shirley Setia, Marshmello dance to Badshah's 'Kaala Chashma'

MUMBAI: Shirley Setia recently had a reason to celebrate as she bumped into none other than the famous international dance music producer- DJ, Marshmello. The YouTube star currently stationed in Las Vegas is promoting a tourism campaign for Brand USA as well as working on content curation for her next few professional commitments. But, in between all the churning, this surreal incident took place.

The two met up at Marshmello’s hotel to film some cool content and Marshmello also took to Instagram to display their stellar Bollywood moves on Badshah's Kaala Chashma. He captioned his post "Bollywood here we come!" on social media and it garnered over seven millions views in 24 hours.

Does this mean he will be working on a Bollywood project soon? Well, Shirley Setia states, "My manager Aayushman Sinha reached out to music mogul, Moe Shalizi to see if they'd be up for a quick meeting since we were both in the same hotel. The video was such an impromptu idea since I realised he's such a big fan of Bollywood culture, music and dance. I'd love to do something with him in future."

Looks like one would have to wait for the collaboration, but there is something cooking for sure. On the work front Shirley is working on numerous independent Hindi and Punjabi songs and also on a few massive international collaborations. With Jab Koi Baat crossing 60 million views and Koi Vi Nahi crossing 30 million, Shirley is confident the next one will be even bigger than both.

