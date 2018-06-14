RadioandMusic
News |  14 Jun 2018 17:17 |  By RnMTeam

Magnetic Fields announces dates for 2018 edition

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as a festival that pushes future-facing sounds from India and around the world, Magnetic Fields has come to represent an exciting vision of modern India.

The sixth edition of the three-day contemporary arts and music festival will take place in Alsisar from 14-16 December.

The focus of the festival is as much on curating exciting music as on introducing new concepts and experiences to attendees. From including new sounds like jazz and folk music, and spaces like Magnetic Words (storytelling) and Magnetic Sanctuary (wellness), Magnetic Fields has set the bar high for an experiential festival in India, and is counted as among the world’s best boutique festivals.

The fifth edition of the festival was its most successful with over 4,000 people on site for three days. The fifth year saw the number of stages expand to eight, and included an experience zone for wellness and holistic living.

The 2017 edition included appearances by electronic music stalwarts like Four Tet, Ben UFO, Machinedrum, actress and highly-rated DJs and acts like Khruangbin, Jayda G and Willow. The festival was a sensorial delight: there were morning yoga sessions, meditation workshops, interactive art installations, dawn-breaking parties, folk music performances on the palace rooftop, jazz in the desert, and by-now-Magnetic Fields-tradition, treasure hunt alongside performances by more than 40 artists from all over the world.  

Magnetic Fields has also released a recap video shot by Delhi-based production collective, elefant. The song used in the video is Four Tet’s 2013-released track, Parallel Jalebi.

