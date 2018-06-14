RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jun 2018 16:33 |  By RnMTeam

Kesha accuses Dr. Luke of raping Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Singer Kesha, in a text message to fellow singer Lady Gaga, has accused former collaborator Dr. Luke of raping singer Katy Perry, according to court documents filed in New York. Dr. Luke's representative has denied the allegation.

The documents, obtained by variety.com, are related to the ongoing defamation case between Kesha and Luke.

The documents reportedly contain Luke's refutation of three of Kesha's claims against him -- previously known allegations that he gave the singer drugs against her will and that he raped her, as well as the previously undisclosed claim that he raped Perry. The news was first reported by publication The Blast.

The claim was revealed in a text message sent from Kesha to Lady Gaga, according to the documents, which read in part: "On 26 February 2016 (Kesha) sent a text message to Stefani Germanotta (Lady Gaga) which repeated (Kesha's) false claim that (Luke) had raped her.

"(Kesha) also falsely asserted that (Luke) had also raped Kathryn Hudson (Katy Perry) following this text message conversation, and with (Kesha's) encouragement, (Gaga) spread negative messages about (Luke) in the press and on social media."

Previously, the existence of the text message had been publicly discussed, although its contents had not.

The documents also reportedly said Perry has been deposed as part of the lawsuit, although there is no indication of what she said. Perry has never publicly accused Luke of sexual misconduct, although she has not worked with him professionally for several years.

In a statement, Luke's legal team denied the accusations detailed in the court documents.

"Katy Perry herself confirmed that Dr. Luke did not rape her. Kesha's accusation to the contrary - just like her other outrageous lies about Dr. Luke - is baseless and irresponsible, and it is disrespectful to both Katy Perry and Dr. Luke. In his defamation lawsuit against Kesha, Dr. Luke seeks damages for the harm caused by these malicious falsehoods."

Luke's defamation lawsuit against Kesha remaining in a legal battle that began in 2014 when the pop star went public with claims that the producer had abused her. That year, Luke filed a complaint against Kesha for failing to work on a third album as required under her contract.

Kesha filed a countersuit, seeking to be released from the contract on the basis of allegations that Luke had raped her and verbally abused her over the course of several years. The courts have ruled against Kesha in every attempt to extricate herself from her contracts with him and his label, and last year she released an album, Rainbow, on the label containing several songs that obliquely reference her battles with the producer.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kesha Dr. Luke Katy Perry Lady Gaga Stefani Germanotta Rainbow Kathryn Hudson
Related news
News | 09 Jun 2018

Liza Minnelli will watch the remake of mom's movie for Lady Gaga

MUMBAI: Actress Liza Minnelli is known to boycott movies associated with her mother Judy Garland, but singer-actress Lady Gaga's role in A Star Is Born could reportedly change her mindset.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2018

Katy Perry accidentally posts racy message for Bloom on Instagram

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry accidentally shared a private racy message for actor Orlando Bloom on Instagram.

read more
News | 22 May 2018

I am not single: Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry, who is reportedly dating Orlando Bloom again, admitted that she is not single during the finale of American Idol.

read more
News | 11 May 2018

Rita Ora releases bisexual anthem

MUMBAI: Rita Ora has come up with a new single Girls, which features guests Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX. The singer says it was inspired by her own sexuality.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2018

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom 'missed each other'

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are dating "exclusively again".

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 23: Mastiii returns to the number one position
, ,

MUMBAI: In Week 23 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), (U+R) India, Mastiii returned read more

News
RAM Week 20-21: Stations maintain their positions

MUMBAI: In RAM week 20 and 21, Fever FM topped the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi at 6.49 and 4read more

Press Releases
PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was onceread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud announces the third season of World Music Day Festival in association with Hard Rock Cafe

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is bacread more

Press Releases
Radiocity.in extends leadership in digital with programmatic offering for advertisers via AdsWizz and Google AdWords

MUMBAI: Radio City’s digital arm, radiocity.in has undertaken formidable steps to further strengread more

top# 5 articles

1
KRANE collaborates with Max Styler on mesmerizing new track 'Changes'

MUMBAI: Following his critically acclaimed album Fallout earlier this year, prolific bass artist KRANE returns with his latest masterpiece Changes....read more

2
Stefano Gabbana thinks Selena Gomez is 'ugly'

MUMBAI: Italian designer Stefano Gabbana has made headlines in the past for his public feuds and controversial comments, called actress Selena Gomez...read more

3
Kesha accuses Dr. Luke of raping Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Singer Kesha, in a text message to fellow singer Lady Gaga, has accused former collaborator Dr. Luke of raping singer Katy Perry, according...read more

4
It's funny when some teenagers think 'Lag Ja Gale' is not sung by Lata Mangeshkar but Sanam band: Isheta Sarckar

MUMBAI: Indian cinema and music has seen the most numbers of romantic tracks. However, there was a period when these songs were all written with...read more

5
Magnetic Fields announces dates for 2018 edition

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as a festival that pushes future-facing sounds from India and around the world, Magnetic Fields has come to represent an...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group