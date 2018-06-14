It's funny when some teenagers think 'Lag Ja Gale' is not sung by Lata Mangeshkar but Sanam band: Isheta Sarckar

MUMBAI: Indian cinema and music has seen the most numbers of romantic tracks. However, there was a period when these songs were all written with larger than life canvas. From plucking stars for your beloved to conquering the world, it spoke of everything but the feelings for each other. Breaking this norm was required and so it happened but through independent music.

Harish Moyal and Isheta Sarckar’s Mann Toh Kiya is about unrequited love albeit with simplistic lyrics. The song is written and composed by Isheta Sarckar and she says, “I have grown up on music from a different era. If you hear Lag Ja Gale or Aap Ki Nazaron Ne Samjha, you will realise the songs are more like dialogues or conversation between the couple. Now, sadly it’s lost in exaggerated promises of mountains and skies. It’s funny when some teenagers think Lag Ja Gale is not sung by Lata Mangeshkar but Sanam band.”

The singers who feature in the video too had a great time shooting the song in Thailand and Manali.

Isheta says about Harish, “Most of the male singers sing with high notes Harish sounded different and very smooth and in low registers. Making the song breezy, just as required.”

Ujjain based Harish Moyal, who made it big with Indian Idol is more than happy being a part of this project, he says, “When I heard the song I was very keen to record it. Soon we recorded it and sooner we were on our way to shoot it too. It was a wonderful experience. The chemistry was good between us and the locals in Thailand thought we are married.”

Isheta continues, “It’s from my personal experience, as I was in two minds if I should leave my boyfriend or stay with him.”

The singers are acting in the video and the essence of intimacy and togetherness is maintained throughout. Today in times of hook-ups, this song talks about long lasting love.

Both the singers are extremely happy that finally, independent music is getting its due. “We need support for independent music from people. By far the response has been very encouraging and we look forward to more,” says Harish.

The song is released by Times Music and within a day has a substantial 50,000 plus views. Isheta is excited about the response too. Observing the trend independent musicians follow these days, Isheta says, “I do have offers to include this song by a couple of movie producers. This is a trend these days that after the release of the song, the artistes include it in some movies. Let’s see how things go.”

