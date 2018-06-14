RadioandMusic
News |  14 Jun 2018 16:07

I'm privileged and blessed to have this opportunity to tour with the superstars of our country: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, a name synonymous with chartbusters, will have USA and Canada swinging to his rocking tunes very soon.  A rage in the popular music genre, Guru Randhawa is set to debut on international shores with his Da-Bangg tour. The singing sensation is excited to join the A-listers of Bollywood this month- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Jaqueline Fernandez among others. This comes after a non-stop string of shows across India from Mumbai to Hyderabad to Pune.

“It is my first tour in USA and Canada and I am super excited about it. I'm privileged and blessed to have this opportunity to tour with the superstars of our country,” said the singer.

The voice behind Suit Suit, Ban Ja Rani and Patola has recently released Made In India. It is an addition to a list of songs done by Guru and T-Series combination and is a quintessential superhit song. The fact that Bhushan Kumar instantly liked this song says a lot about their chemistry and association. Made In India also crossed 40 million views within a week’s time.

The song spells glamour and swag but has the Punjabi essence right in its place.  Featuring the singer-composer, the video of this song also features Elnaaz Norouzi. Shot at swanky locales of Milan, Made In India is pleasing to eyes and ears. Gone are the days, when videos were shot on shoe string budgets and at domestic locations. This song shows the beautiful location with posh cars and designer clothes. The scale of production has evolved and the singing sensation agrees, “Yes, the production scale has increased for music videos certainly with rise of independent music.”

What is admired by Guru’s fans is the distinct flavour each time and as quoted by the star earlier he ensures that the tunes aren’t repeated. Even for Made In India, he tried new sounds.

Guru Randhawa Made in India T-Series Bhushan Kumar Suit Suit Ban Ja Rani Patola Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Da-Bang Tour Jaqueline Fernandez
