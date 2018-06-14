If there are good musicians and singers, MTV will come to them: Raj Nayak COO Viacom18

MUMBAI: Viacom 18 COO Raj Nayak, who conducted the most awaited panel of T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar at MTV Music Inc, made a huge announcement at the event.

Bhushan Kumar made a revelation at the event that it is the broadcast channels, which prefer celebrities as the face of independent singles over the singers, especially the ones who don’t have a face that will sell.

Immediately, after this Raj made an announcement on behalf of MTV. He said, “I make a commitment. If there are good singers and musicians, MTV will come to them.”

The event was attended by who’s who from both music industry and the business world.