RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jun 2018 14:50 |  By RnMTeam

If there are good musicians and singers, MTV will come to them: Raj Nayak COO Viacom18

MUMBAI: Viacom 18 COO Raj Nayak, who conducted the most awaited panel of T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar at MTV Music Inc, made a huge announcement at the event.

Bhushan Kumar made a revelation at the event that it is the broadcast channels, which prefer celebrities as the face of independent singles over the singers, especially the ones who don’t have a face that will sell.

Immediately, after this Raj made an announcement on behalf of MTV. He said, “I make a commitment. If there are good singers and musicians, MTV will come to them.”

The event was attended by who’s who from both music industry and the business world.

Tags
Raj Nayak Bhushan Kumar T-Series Viacom18 MTV
Related news
News | 14 Jun 2018

I'm privileged and blessed to have this opportunity to tour with the superstars of our country: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, a name synonymous with chartbusters, will have USA and Canada swinging to his rocking tunes very soon.  A rage in the popular music genre, Guru Randhawa is set to debut on international shores with his Da-Bangg tour.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2018

Motivational number, 'Fateh' from 'Sanju' to release tomorrow

MUMBAI: The next song, Fateh, from the much anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Sanju, will release tomorrow at 11 am. The song, which is learnt to be a motivational number, is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2018

Guru Randhawa's 'Made in India' trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s newest song, Made In India has taken the nation by storm since it dropped online. The song is trending at number one position on YouTube. Watch the video here:

read more
News | 06 Jun 2018

We just can't get over these Neha Kakkar songs

MUMBAI: It’s Neha Kakkar’s birthday today. Known for her sensual and bold style of singing, babli Neha Kakkar is one of the top singers in the country today.

read more
News | 05 Jun 2018

Guru Randhawa shares 'Made In India' teaser

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa shared the teaser of his much anticipated song, Made In India on his Twitter handle. Also, shared by T-Series, the song will be releasing tomorrow at 11 am as mentioned in the post.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 23: Mastiii returns to the number one position
, ,

MUMBAI: In Week 23 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), (U+R) India, Mastiii returned read more

News
RAM Week 20-21: Stations maintain their positions

MUMBAI: In RAM week 20 and 21, Fever FM topped the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi at 6.49 and 4read more

Press Releases
PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was onceread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud announces the third season of World Music Day Festival in association with Hard Rock Cafe

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is bacread more

Press Releases
Radiocity.in extends leadership in digital with programmatic offering for advertisers via AdsWizz and Google AdWords

MUMBAI: Radio City’s digital arm, radiocity.in has undertaken formidable steps to further strengread more

top# 5 articles

1
Zedd, Diplo's Twitter fight

MUMBAI : Popular American DJ Diplo and DJ Zedd traded a series of profanity-laced tweets, reigniting their rivalry.According to Just Jared, things...read more

2
I was thrown out of the class: Badshah

MUMBAI: At a recent conference rapper Badshah, who was in a fun mood, revealed his mischievous childhood incidents.The Kar Gayi Chull singer was...read more

3
It's funny when some teenagers think 'Lag Ja Gale' is not sung by Lata Mangeshkar but Sanam band: Isheta Sarckar

MUMBAI: Indian cinema and music has seen the most numbers of romantic tracks. However, there was a period when these songs were all written with...read more

4
Chris Liebing announces Burn Slow with Gary Numan collaboration

MUMBAI: Chris Liebing has announced details of his first album release for Mute, Burn Slow, out on 7 September 2018 and shared Polished Chrome (The...read more

5
Kesha accuses Dr. Luke of raping Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Singer Kesha, in a text message to fellow singer Lady Gaga, has accused former collaborator Dr. Luke of raping singer Katy Perry, according...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group