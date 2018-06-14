I was thrown out of the class: Badshah

MUMBAI: At a recent conference rapper Badshah, who was in a fun mood, revealed his mischievous childhood incidents.

The Kar Gayi Chull singer was having a chat with author, journalist and film critic Anupama Chopra, when she reminded him of being an outstanding student, to this Badshah said, “I used to be thrown out of the class. I was a bad student when it comes to behaviour. I was undisciplined and used to joke around.”

Aldo Read: I haven't attended any business school: Badshah

The rapper turned singer and now a producer also spoke about the business of music, his production venture as well as gave some success tips.