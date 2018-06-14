RadioandMusic
News |  14 Jun 2018 15:56

I was thrown out of the class: Badshah

MUMBAI: At a recent conference rapper Badshah, who was in a fun mood, revealed his mischievous childhood incidents.

The Kar Gayi Chull singer was having a chat with author, journalist and film critic Anupama Chopra, when she reminded him of being an outstanding student, to this Badshah said, “I used to be thrown out of the class. I was a bad student when it comes to behaviour. I was undisciplined and used to joke around.”

I haven't attended any business school: Badshah

The rapper turned singer and now a producer also spoke about the business of music, his production venture as well as gave some success tips.

BARC Week 23: Mastiii returns to the number one position
, ,

MUMBAI: In Week 23 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), (U+R) India, Mastiii returned

RAM Week 20-21: Stations maintain their positions

MUMBAI: In RAM week 20 and 21, Fever FM topped the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi at 6.49 and 4

PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was once

Artist Aloud announces the third season of World Music Day Festival in association with Hard Rock Cafe

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is bac

Radiocity.in extends leadership in digital with programmatic offering for advertisers via AdsWizz and Google AdWords

MUMBAI: Radio City's digital arm, radiocity.in has undertaken formidable steps to further streng

