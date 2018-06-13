RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jun 2018 15:17 |  By RnMTeam

The magic of the instrument 'Hang' is here!

MUMBAI: Percussion instruments are much sought after all over the world, both traditional as well as modern. One such rare instrument is Hang or also known as Hang Drum. The instrument was created by Felix Rohner and Sabina Schärer in Bern, Switzerland and is rarely seen in India. The original makers, however, do not endorse the usage of the term Hang Drum and prefer it being addressed as just Hang. The etymology of the word ‘Hang’ comes from the Bernese German word for ‘hand’. With a distinct sound, this instrument finds a place for Steel Pan and Jazz musicians too.

Parag Bhide, a Pune based percussionist, would be one of the top five people in India who has brought the instrument to the foray. “The instrument has basic sound and principles of a steel pan and resonance of Indian instrument Ghatam. I was long fascinated by this instrument and therefore have been working on it. The artiste who inspired me the most was Daniel Waples,” said Bhide.

A trained tabla player, Parag has finally managed to get the instrument in India. “In next couple of months, the instruments would be available in India. We plan to sell the instruments to students or people who are interested to own it, under our organisation Naad.

Considering the rarity of the instrument, the know-how of this instrument is sparse too. “I am willing to teach if someone wants to learn and has the instrument.” The price range of Hang is on the higher side considering the scarcity, however, Parag and his team have some good news, “When we open the sale, first few will be sold at a discounted price. Each instrument is customised and takes detailing and hence the high prices.”

The production of this instrument by the original makers, PANArt Hangbau AG which holds the registered trademark and property has been terminated in 2013.

Tags
Hang PANArt Hangbau AG Felix Rohner Sabina Schärer Daniel Waples
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 20-21: Stations maintain their positions

MUMBAI: In RAM week 20 and 21, Fever FM topped the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi at 6.49 and 4read more

Press Releases
PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was onceread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud announces the third season of World Music Day Festival in association with Hard Rock Cafe

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is bacread more

Press Releases
Radiocity.in extends leadership in digital with programmatic offering for advertisers via AdsWizz and Google AdWords

MUMBAI: Radio City’s digital arm, radiocity.in has undertaken formidable steps to further strengread more

Press Releases
Mirchi and Philips', 'Philips Fresh Express' to create awareness about summer nutrition

MUMBAI:  In line with its commitment of improving people’s lives, Philips Kitchen Appliances lauread more

top# 5 articles

1
RJ Teena represents India and MY FM at the first ever Radio Exchange Program

MUMBAI: In a first-ever, an exchange program curated by US Consulate was held for Radio medium. As a representative from India, RJ Teena of MY FM...read more

2
Kanye West wants his music in 'Deadpool'

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West says he would happily clear the rights for his songs for the Deadpool films.On Tuesday, he declared his love for both the...read more

3
Never wanted to just crack Bollywood: Rishi Rich

MUMBAI: Music producer Rishi Rich says his intent was never to just crack Bollywood, but to make music."My whole intention was never to crack...read more

4
Danny Howard releases brand new club track, 'The Body'

MUMBAI: BBC Radio 1 DJ and producer Danny Howard has unveiled his thumping new club track, rhythmic record The Body, which is set for release via ...read more

5
I haven't attended any business school: Badshah

MUMBAI: Badshah, who attended the ‘Musicpreneurship’ panel at MTV Music Inc, yesterday, talked about how he got introduced to the business scenario...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group