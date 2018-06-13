Sonu Kakkar collaborates with Sonu Nigam on new single

MUMBAI: The eldest of the Kakkar’s, Sonu has collaborated with Sonu Nigam on her latest single Dil Ko Sukoon. Yes, both the Sonu’s have come together and the song will be releasing soon.

Sonu Kakkar took to her social media to announce the big development. Check the post here –

The music and lyrics of the song are by Tony Kakkar and the song will release under Desi Factory.

The Kakkar’s are known to work on their Bollywood and independent projects simultaneously. Thus, this development does not come as a surprise, but it will be interesting to watch the Sonu’s croon the song together.