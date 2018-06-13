RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jun 2018 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Pritam excited to reunite with Sunidhi after 'Kamli'

MUMBAI: Composer Pritam is excited about working with singer Sunidhi Chauhan for a show after their hit song Kamli from the 2013 film Dhoom: 3.

They will judge the music reality show Dil Hai Hindustani 2 along with rapper Badshah.

"It is always a pleasure to work with Sunidhi since we have done some really good work together in movies like Dhoom: 3, Chocolate and Garam Masala. In fact, Dil Hai Hindustani 2 is like a reunion for us after our collaboration on Kamli," Pritam said in a statement.

"Coming on the set and discussing work... it takes me back to our working days together. Working with her on the show is super fun. We are really looking forward to some great voice which we can give to our industry," he added.

Dil Hai Hindustani 2 is coming soon on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

Pritam Sunidhi Chauhan Kamli Dhoom:3 Badshah Dil Hai Hindustani 2 Star Plus Garam Masala Chocolate
