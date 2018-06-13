Never wanted to just crack Bollywood: Rishi Rich

MUMBAI: Music producer Rishi Rich says his intent was never to just crack Bollywood, but to make music.

"My whole intention was never to crack Bollywood and it has never been. I just want to make music, whether it goes to Hollywood, Bollywood or UK, it doesn't matter," he said on Saavn's second season of Talking Music.

Nevertheless, he says his journey in the Hindi film industry has been great.

"I am taking on films I really want be a part of. Obviously, I am pitching for films like everyone else as well but at the moment I have got two great films I am working on. One is Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas with Sunny Deol who is launching his son Karan and Gully Boy based around (rapper) Divine and Naezy.

"What is going on with hip-hop in this country, especially Mumbai - which everyone knows is growing and flowing -- is they want fusion between hip-hop, R&B and Indian. I was like, 'Hello, I am here I need to get on this'. I played loads of music and beats and they were like 'Cool, you are on board'," he added.

Rishi Rich is known for songs like Hum Tum, Maar Sootiya and Main Teri Tu Mera.

(Source: IANS)