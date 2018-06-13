RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jun 2018 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

My job is to find the right song for the situation of a film: Azeem Dayani

MUMBAI: Not many know about music supervising as a profession, thus Azeem Dayani, the music supervisor of Dharma Productions enlightened one and all at MTV Music Inc on this fascinating career option.  

Azeem, who has contributed to three films for Dharma Productions as a music supervisor was talking for the first time at a conference.

On his first instance at MTV Music Inc, Azeem said, “I don’t know why I’m here as I should work more first to be at a conference like this. But, if a young composer can understand what I do and also if I can probably find some composer with a great talent here, my agenda of coming here would be fulfilled.”

“I don’t want to talk about what we have done, what we can do and how can we make a difference,” he further added.

Azeem’s hobby of listening to music and the taste for songs landed him the job of a music supervisor at Dharma Productions.

Speaking about the same, Azeem Dayani said, “I started my journey in 2018 with an advertising firm. I had a keen interest to watch almost all movies. Once on my mom’s suggestion, I sent my CV to Excel Entertainment. I got a call from them for a marketing role. I would say that I was at the right place at the right time. Later, KNG Consultancy told me about Dharma Productions and a marketing job and I opted for it. I used to listen to a lot of songs while there. Once, Karan Johar saw me and told that my taste of songs is nice. He then asked me to come up with some songs. That’s how I found the song Dariya, which was sung by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, without any brief. I pitched the song to Karan and it was used and that’s how my music supervisor innings at Dharma Productions began.”

On his contribution to Dharma Productions as a music supervisor, the 29-year-old said, “Music supervising is a new thing, currently, in Bollywood. As a music supervisor, I have done three albums as of now, namely, Kapoor & Sons, Baar Baar Dekho and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Introducing his profile of music supervisor and shedding light on his duties, Azeem said, “My job is to find the right song for the situation of a film. It should add to the feel of the situation. To monitor everything from finding the song to the entire creative process to the mastering stage with Eric Pillai or whoever the mastering agent is, we monitor everything to get the right album and mix so that the director, banner and the composer are happy. We also have to find the right blend of songs for the directors. For, example, if there is a sad song, required for a situation in the film; we have to brainstorm on it as a sad song can be of two types. For example, Saathi Re was a dead song; Teri Khair Mangdi was a breakup song.”

Sharing the idea behind music supervision, Azeem further told, “The idea is to find the right talent, the right blend of composers and give chance to new composers, who have not worked with Dharma. For, example, we worked with Arko Mukherjee for the first time with Dariyan and Saathi Re, Amaal Mallik came with Kar Gayi Chul, Jasleen came with Nachdenge Saare etc.”

Azeem also told how Dharma caters to two types of film albums, solo and multi-composer ones respectively. Further, speaking on the functioning of Dharma Production in terms of assigning music composers for the film, Azeem told, “Dharma works in two ways. In one, there is a solo composer album like that of Ae Dil Hail Mushkil (Pritam), Raazi (Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy), Student Of The Year (Vishal Shekhar).But, the movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kapoor And Sons, Baar Baar Dekho had multi-composers.

On recreating songs, Azeem signed off saying, “See sometimes we get a song we really like and we keep, but sometimes we create a song based situation. The ultimate goal is to get a good song.”

Tags
Azeem Dayani Karan Johar Dharma Productions Amaal Mallik Arako Pravo Mukherjee Kapoor and Sons Baar Baar Dekho Badrinath Ki Dulhania Teri Khair Mangdi Raazi Kar Gayi Chul Ae Dil Hail Mushkil Jasleen
Related news
News | 07 Jun 2018

SRK wants Armaan to do music for him

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shown interest in working with Armaan Malik. The excited young singer said it will be also amazing if his brother and composer Amaal Mallik gets to do the music.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2018

We just can't get over these Neha Kakkar songs

MUMBAI: It’s Neha Kakkar’s birthday today. Known for her sensual and bold style of singing, babli Neha Kakkar is one of the top singers in the country today.

read more
News | 05 Jun 2018

Salman Khan has faith in me: Lyricist Shabbir Ahmed

MUMBAI: Shabbir Ahmed, lyricist known for his work in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Jolly LLB 2, Hate Story 4 recently penned for Race 3.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2018

Arko meets Grammy nominated Brandon Freisen

MUMBAI: Musician Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who met Grammy nominated producer Brandon Freisen, says he spent quality hours with him talking about music.

read more
News | 29 May 2018

Amaal Mallik turns philanthropist, donates an ambulance

MUMBAI: Having created a name for himself as being the youngest successful music composer in Bollywood, Amaal Mallik has now also become a philanthropist.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 20-21: Stations maintain their positions

MUMBAI: In RAM week 20 and 21, Fever FM topped the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi at 6.49 and 4read more

Press Releases
PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was onceread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud announces the third season of World Music Day Festival in association with Hard Rock Cafe

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is bacread more

Press Releases
Radiocity.in extends leadership in digital with programmatic offering for advertisers via AdsWizz and Google AdWords

MUMBAI: Radio City’s digital arm, radiocity.in has undertaken formidable steps to further strengread more

Press Releases
Mirchi and Philips', 'Philips Fresh Express' to create awareness about summer nutrition

MUMBAI:  In line with its commitment of improving people’s lives, Philips Kitchen Appliances lauread more

top# 5 articles

1
AR Rahman's authorised biography to be out in August

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman may have won international acclaim for his craft but the man himself remains a largely obscured figure...read more

2
The magic of the instrument 'Hang' is here!

MUMBAI: Percussion instruments are much sought after all over the world, both traditional as well as modern. One such rare instrument is Hang or...read more

3
RJ Teena represents India and MY FM at the first ever Radio Exchange Program

MUMBAI: In a first-ever, an exchange program curated by US Consulate was held for Radio medium. As a representative from India, RJ Teena of MY FM...read more

4
Kanye West wants his music in 'Deadpool'

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West says he would happily clear the rights for his songs for the Deadpool films.On Tuesday, he declared his love for both the...read more

5
Never wanted to just crack Bollywood: Rishi Rich

MUMBAI: Music producer Rishi Rich says his intent was never to just crack Bollywood, but to make music."My whole intention was never to crack...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group