I haven't attended any business school: Badshah

MUMBAI: Badshah, who attended the ‘Musicpreneurship’ panel at MTV Music Inc, yesterday, talked about how he got introduced to the business scenario of the music industry.

On his Musicpreneurship i.e. on how he got acquainted with the business side of music, Badshah said, "I haven’t attended any business school. My biggest strength is my music. Until I make music I will be relevant. But at one point in my life, I realized that if I won't’ do music then there would be no brand Badshah. Hence, I took a break and started hiring more people, people with certain skills, who could handle my work as I'm not a businessman. I started watching their work and that’s how I learned about business.”

"I just want to be surrounded by people who do work and are passionate about it, may not be as much as me but somewhere nearby,” he further added.

On being asked if he is afraid of taking risks, the rapper said, "I'm not afraid of being wrong. I just focus on the cause of the problem and avoid it."

Badshah, who was earlier one of the producers of a Punjabi film, Ardaas, has now become a producer for the digital platform with his musical web-series, Lockdown.

Author journalist and film critic Anupama Chopra conducted Badshah's session, and it turned out to be a fun interaction.