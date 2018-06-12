RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jun 2018 16:56 |  By RnMTeam

I'm always up for some spice in my career: Raftaar

MUMBAI: Rapper-lyricist-composer Raftaar says music is his life but he likes to spice it up by doing TV shows and more.

He has been a celebrity guest on various TV shows and was also a gang leader of MTV Roadies. 

"I am always up for some spice in my career. Music is life but these things make life interesting. I am not aiming to get into anything but if the calling is right then I will jump on that horse," Raftaar told IANS.

The artiste, who joined the music industry in 2009, has now focussed his energy to promote his solo album Zero to Infinity. What took him so long?

"It was never difficult to release an album. The thought of releasing one in the era of singles is what took time. Gladly Zee Music became my home turf and pushed me to release one. 

"In fact, I have two more planned with them as per the deal and with level of comfort and freedom I have, I probably might stay."

From Sare Karo Dab (hip-hop) to Baby Marvake Maanegi (commercial dancehall) to Gaddi (Punjabi ballad), the album has a lot of different sounds.

"Every song has my element of rap in it. Most of the album has been composed and produced by me. The guest music producers are Blackout and Deep Kalsi," said Raftaar.

The name of the project was decided even before he had the support and money to put an album out. 

"The songs kept changing. I still have a lot of songs that didn't make it to the album as they kept going out as singles on different projects. All the guest artistes I have on the album are like family to me," he said.

He will also head out for a tour next month. 

On maintaining a balance between Bollywood and non-film songs, the artiste, known for Bollywood hits like Dhaakad and Toh Dishoom, said: "I don't need to. I feel like I need to do more as I have a lot of ideas just running inside my brain."

Did he ever put a non-film song on hold for Bollywood?

"Never have. Never will," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Raftaar MTV Roadies Rising Zero to Infinity Toh Dishoom Zee Music Sare Karo Dab Baby Marvake Maanegi Gaddi Deep Kalsi DJ BlackOut Bollywood Dhaakad MTV Roadies
Related news
News | 11 Jun 2018

Badshah to produce a musical web-series under his newly launched production house Afterhours

MUMBAI: After successfully producing Punjabi film, Ardaas, in 2016, famous rapper Badshah is all set to venture into production with his production house, Afterhours.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2018

Actors of almost every generation have danced on my songs: Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: King of disco, Bappi Lahiri, who has been singing and composing for over 45 years now, has sung for Bollywood actors of almost every generation.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2018

We just can't get over these Neha Kakkar songs

MUMBAI: It’s Neha Kakkar’s birthday today. Known for her sensual and bold style of singing, babli Neha Kakkar is one of the top singers in the country today.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2018

Weekend Wrap-Up: Music sensations and news that kept us glued

MUMBAI: Its Friday today and we have come towards the end of another week. So, we thought of giving a quick recap of the top happenings of the week in the music world. Check out the article in case you missed on your favourite music sensation and their news that kept us glued.

read more
News | 31 May 2018

Raftaar's new track 'Sare Karo Dab' trends at No.5 on YouTube

MUMBAI: There was quite a noise about Raftaar’s new song Sare Karo Dab, well it quite deserves an appreciation. The track just slays with all those visual effects, Raftaar’s rap and that pumping music just keep you glued to the track.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 20-21: Stations maintain their positions

MUMBAI: In RAM week 20 and 21, Fever FM topped the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi at 6.49 and 4read more

Press Releases
PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was onceread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud announces the third season of World Music Day Festival in association with Hard Rock Cafe

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is bacread more

Press Releases
Radiocity.in extends leadership in digital with programmatic offering for advertisers via AdsWizz and Google AdWords

MUMBAI: Radio City’s digital arm, radiocity.in has undertaken formidable steps to further strengread more

Press Releases
Mirchi and Philips', 'Philips Fresh Express' to create awareness about summer nutrition

MUMBAI:  In line with its commitment of improving people’s lives, Philips Kitchen Appliances lauread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ukrainian pianist Dinara Klinton to perform in India

MUMBAI: Ukrainian pianist Dinara Klinton is in India for Cinema in Concert through which she will narrate the story of animated films Magic Piano...read more

2
Era Noble releases 'Stranger Than Fiction'

MUMBAI: Following massive international hype as a frontman of electronic project Wolf Colony, Era Noble now comes through with his new self-...read more

3
RJ Teena represents India and MY FM at the first ever Radio Exchange Program

MUMBAI: In a first-ever, an exchange program curated by US Consulate was held for Radio medium. As a representative from India, RJ Teena of MY FM...read more

4
Monday Motivation: Get inspired by 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh'; trending at #1

MUMBAI: The newest song, Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Sanju is trending at number one position on YouTube. Sung by...read more

5
David Guetta will be joined by The Chainsmokers for two shows at Ushuaïa Ibiza this Summer

MUMBAI: David Guetta has returned to Ushuaïa Ibiza for the seventh season this year. BIG by David Guetta will takeover Ushuaïa Ibiza every Monday...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group