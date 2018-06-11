RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jun 2018 19:45 |  By RnMTeam

Sukhwinder, Monali to take their gigs to audience's homes

MUMBAI: Popular singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, Monali Thakur and Armaan Malik will sing to audiences in the comfort of their homes through radio.

After two editions, Radio City's property "Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahaan" will soon return with another one.

"As much as singing at huge concerts gives me an incredible high, I'm equally pumped about singing to audiences in the comfort of their homes through radio. It's like singing intimately to crores of people at the same time. I can't contain my excitement for this initiative by Radio City and Canvas Talent," Sukhwinder said in a statement.

Neeti says new formats in entertainment are making her more hopeful about the future of India's entertainment industry.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of such an innovative concept. We need more of such game changers for people to engage more actively in entertainment and artistes to engage in newer ways with their fans," she said.

Commenting on it, Anurag Rao, Director, Canvas Talent, said: "We are thrilled to launch season three with some of the best live music concerts."

(Source: IANS)

