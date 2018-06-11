RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Jun 2018 14:58 |  By RnMTeam

Hilary Duff expecting a girl

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Hilary Duff is pregnant with her second child. It's a girl this time.

Duff has announced her pregnancy, saying she and her beau, musician and songwriter Matthew Koma,b "made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!"

It will be the couple's first child together, reports tmz.com.

Duff and Koma got back together in late 2017 after splitting in March that year, and it was actually their third try at dating. Duff said, "Timing is such a big deal, third time's a charm!"

She already has a 6-year-old son named Luca Cruz Comrie with her ex-husband, retired pro hockey player Mike Comrie.

Tags
Hilary Duff Singer actress Matthew Koma Mike Comrie hockey player Luca Cruz Comrie
Related news
News | 09 Jun 2018

Palak Muchhal stalked, man arrested

MUMBAI: A man from Bihar allegedly hounded Palak Muchhal with unwanted attention until she was compelled to file a police complaint against the man. However, the singer says that everything is fine.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2018

Mariah Carey bathes in cold milk

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey says she takes bath in cold milk because it helps her look youthful.

read more
News | 10 May 2018

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller have split but remain friends

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller have split but will remain friends.Miller, 26, and Grande, 24, first went public with their relationship in September 2016 - three years after they collaborated on her hit single The Way.

read more
News | 07 May 2018

Neeraj Shridhar composes title track of 'Mariam Khan...'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Neeraj Shridhar has sung and composed the title track of the upcoming show Mariam Khan - Reporting Live. He said it was a great experience composing a song for children.

read more
News | 04 May 2018

Britney Spears, beau growing 'stronger together'

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears, who shared on social media a workout video of herself along with beau Sam Asghari, says they are growing "stronger together". The pop star, 36, shared the workout video on Instagram on Thursday, reports people.com

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Artist Aloud announces the third season of World Music Day Festival in association with Hard Rock Cafe

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is bacread more

Press Releases
Radiocity.in extends leadership in digital with programmatic offering for advertisers via AdsWizz and Google AdWords

MUMBAI: Radio City’s digital arm, radiocity.in has undertaken formidable steps to further strengread more

Press Releases
Mirchi and Philips', 'Philips Fresh Express' to create awareness about summer nutrition

MUMBAI:  In line with its commitment of improving people’s lives, Philips Kitchen Appliances lauread more

Press Releases
Radio City Mumbai and Delhi RJs join hands to cheer for Indian Football Team

MUMBAI: Radio City with the Football Federation of India took up the onus of evoking a sense of pread more

News
BARC Week 22: Mastiii's struggle to reclaim the first position remain futile

MUMBAI: Not much changed in Audience Broadcast Research Council’s (BARC) Week 22 data in compariread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dead

MUMBAI: Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died here, according to the band.He was 68 when he passed away on...read more

2
Eminem denies using gunshot sound effects

MUMBAI: Eminem has denied using gunshot sound effects after he faced criticism regarding it from attendees at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival....read more

3
Sukhwinder, Monali to take their gigs to audience's homes

MUMBAI: Popular singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, Monali Thakur and Armaan Malik will sing to audiences in the comfort of their homes...read more

4
Norwegian trio SEEB add their Midas touch to Taylor Swift's new single 'Delicate'

MUMBAI: Currently in the middle of a colossal world tour, Taylor Swift continues her quest for worldwide domination and shows no sign of slowing...read more

5
benny mayne releases bold remake of Destiny's Child's 'Say My Name'

MUMBAI: It's a tall order to remake a classic like Destiny's Child's iconic 1999 hit Say My Name, but benny mayneha’s risen to the challenge. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group