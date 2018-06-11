Hilary Duff expecting a girl

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Hilary Duff is pregnant with her second child. It's a girl this time.

Duff has announced her pregnancy, saying she and her beau, musician and songwriter Matthew Koma,b "made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!"

It will be the couple's first child together, reports tmz.com.

Duff and Koma got back together in late 2017 after splitting in March that year, and it was actually their third try at dating. Duff said, "Timing is such a big deal, third time's a charm!"

She already has a 6-year-old son named Luca Cruz Comrie with her ex-husband, retired pro hockey player Mike Comrie.