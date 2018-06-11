RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Jun 2018 15:11 |  By RnMTeam

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dead

MUMBAI: Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died here, according to the band.

He was 68 when he passed away on Friday, reports cnn.com.

"Danny was a huge force in our early years," said a Facebook post signed by Mick Fleetwood, one of the band's founders.

"His love for the Blues led him to being asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1968, where he made his musical home for many years."

Kirwan was 18 when he joined Fleetwood Mac, which at the time consisted of Fleetwood, John McVie, Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer.

Kirwan contributed guitar and vocal work in addition to songwriting while he was with the band, and his talents were first featured on the band's 1969 effort, Then Play On. His work appeared on several other albums, including 1970's, Kiln House and Future Games, a year later.

Kirwan was fired in 1972 shortly after the release of the album, Bare Trees.

Kirwan was among the members of the band inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, though he did not attend the induction ceremony.

"Danny's true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac, that has now endured over 50 years," Fleetwood said on Facebook.

He further added, saying, "Thank you, Danny Kirwan. You will forever be missed!"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Danny Kirwan Fleetwood Mac Facebook Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Mick Fleetwood John McVie band
Related news
News | 23 May 2018

Céline Dion returns to stage after undergoing surgery

MUMBAI: Two months after Céline Dion cancelled a series of shows to undergo a "minimally invasive surgical procedure," the superstar returned to the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday night.

read more
News | 15 May 2018

I have no enmity with anyone: Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: It was heartbreaking for the Punjabi sensation Parmish Verma fans when he was shot by some unidentified men last month.

read more
News | 14 May 2018

We are in a transitional phase: Peter Cat Recording Co

MUMBAI: Peter Cat Recording Co., a Delhi based band is known to play at venues and clubs all over India. They have also been headlining and participating at major music festivals such as Magnetic Fields, Ziro and Nh7 Weekender.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2018

Sneha Shetty directs 'Tori Surat' featuring Sona Mohapatra

MUMBAI: Sneha Shetty and Sona Mohapatra are back with yet another bang on music video called Tori Surat after the success of their first music video Ankahee.  This video shows Sona in unique earthy incarnations of the feminine divine from different cultures.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2018

Bon Jovi reunites for performance

MUMBAI: Popular band Bon Jovi reunited and delivered a power-packed selection of hits at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Artist Aloud announces the third season of World Music Day Festival in association with Hard Rock Cafe

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is bacread more

Press Releases
Radiocity.in extends leadership in digital with programmatic offering for advertisers via AdsWizz and Google AdWords

MUMBAI: Radio City’s digital arm, radiocity.in has undertaken formidable steps to further strengread more

Press Releases
Mirchi and Philips', 'Philips Fresh Express' to create awareness about summer nutrition

MUMBAI:  In line with its commitment of improving people’s lives, Philips Kitchen Appliances lauread more

Press Releases
Radio City Mumbai and Delhi RJs join hands to cheer for Indian Football Team

MUMBAI: Radio City with the Football Federation of India took up the onus of evoking a sense of pread more

News
BARC Week 22: Mastiii's struggle to reclaim the first position remain futile

MUMBAI: Not much changed in Audience Broadcast Research Council’s (BARC) Week 22 data in compariread more

top# 5 articles

1
Eminem denies using gunshot sound effects

MUMBAI: Eminem has denied using gunshot sound effects after he faced criticism regarding it from attendees at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival....read more

2
Sukhwinder, Monali to take their gigs to audience's homes

MUMBAI: Popular singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, Monali Thakur and Armaan Malik will sing to audiences in the comfort of their homes...read more

3
Norwegian trio SEEB add their Midas touch to Taylor Swift's new single 'Delicate'

MUMBAI: Currently in the middle of a colossal world tour, Taylor Swift continues her quest for worldwide domination and shows no sign of slowing...read more

4
benny mayne releases bold remake of Destiny's Child's 'Say My Name'

MUMBAI: It's a tall order to remake a classic like Destiny's Child's iconic 1999 hit Say My Name, but benny mayneha’s risen to the challenge. The...read more

5
Badshah to produce a musical web-series under his newly launched production house Afterhours

MUMBAI: After successfully producing Punjabi film, Ardaas, in 2016, famous rapper Badshah is all set to venture into production with his production...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group