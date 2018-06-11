Eminem denies using gunshot sound effects

MUMBAI: Eminem has denied using gunshot sound effects after he faced criticism regarding it from attendees at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Eminem performed at the gala last week and was criticised for gunshot noises that fans reported hearing. But a spokesperson for the rapper says the set did not include gunshot effects.

"Contrary to inaccurate reports, Eminem does not use gunshot sound effects during his live show," the spokesperson said in a statement to people.com.

"The effect used by Eminem in his set at Bonnaroo was a pyrotechnic concussion which creates a loud boom. He has used this effect as have hundreds of other artists in his live show for over 10 years, including previous US festival dates in 2018 without complaint," the spokesperson added.

During his headlining set at the annual music festival held in Manchester, Tennessee, the noises were heard as the 45-year-old musician performed his 2000 song, Kill You, prompting some fans to panic.

In one video taken during the concert, a fan immediately drops their phone as soon as a loud noise is heard. Others can be heard screaming.

Following the performance, some fans shared their outrage on social media.

"Less than a year after Vegas and Eminem think it's a good idea to blast gunshot sfx onstage at a music festival? Bad call on this headliner Bonnaroo," wrote one social media user, referring to last year's deadly shooting at Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas.

"I was having a good time at Eminem's set, then he played a realistic gunshot noise. The whole crowd ducked and I have never felt more traumatized and ready to panic. Completely inappropriate," wrote another social media user, who later added that they decided to leave after the sound was heard again.

(Source: IANS)